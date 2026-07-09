Indian mixed 4x400m relay team wins gold in Asian U23 Athletics

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Indian quartet of Astik Pradhan, Sandramol Sabu, Setu Mishra, and Shravani Sachin Sangle won a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026 in the Chinese city of Ordos on Thursday.

The country had a good opening day with Indian athletes winning medals in men’s 5,000m, men’s discus throw, and women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

The highlight for India on Day One was the gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay as the quartet clocked the winning time of 3: 18.64 seconds, finishing ahead of China (3:18.74) and the Philippines (3:25.28 seconds), who finished second and third respectively.

Indian distance runners Shivaji Parashuram and Vinod Singh also gave a good account of themselves by winning silver and bronze in the men’s 5,000m. Parashuram clocked 14:08.19 seconds while Singh's bronze-winning time was 14.23.57 seconds. Japan’s Rui Suzuki was the winner of the men’s 5,000m. His time was 14:01.24.

Prachi Ankush Devkar finished third in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase. She clocked 10:32.69 seconds.

It was 1-2 for China in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase. Yang Yiting won gold with a time of 10:14.68 seconds, and Liu Yuxin settled for silver (10:25.51 seconds).

In the men’s discus throw, India’s Bhartpreet Singh won a bronze medal with a throw of 52.91m. China’s Li Zhixin was the winner with a throw of 60.79m. Compatriot Jiang Zehao won silver with a throw of 59.60m.

--IANS

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