FIFA WC: Norway celebrate Round of 32 qualification with synchronised 'viking row' with fans

New Jersey, June 23 (IANS) Norway celebrated their qualification for the round of 32 on their return to the FIFA World Cup after 28 years with the team and the fans both performing the traditional Viking row and chants at the New Jersey Stadium.

Erling Haaland was once again among the goals as Norway ensured progression to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 3-2 win over Senegal. The prolific marksman made it four goals in two World Cup games and an astonishing 59 in 52 for his country, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen also on the scoresheet for Norway.

Following a high-stakes match that guaranteed their qualification into the Round of 32, the Norwegian players and staff dropped to their knees on the pitch, leading thousands of supporters in a massive, perfectly synchronised "Viking row" celebration.

The ritual, inspired by Norway's rich maritime history, has fast transformed into the defining viral phenomenon of the tournament. Its popularity grew after Norwegian supporters were filmed performing the row in public spaces across the US, including on city streets, in fan zones and even while riding up an escalator.

The infectious craze has shattered stadium boundaries; a massive wave of expatriates completely took over Times Square before Norway's qualification, packing the streets to perform the mass Viking row under the billboards.

The football fever has gripped the highest corridors of power back home as well. Merely days before qualification was sealed, even parliamentarians inside the Norwegian government chamber cast aside political decorum, dropping to their seats to perform the viral row in a roaring show of solidarity for the national team.

The Norwegian team has already posed as Vikings before departing for the 2026 World Cup, marking the country's first appearance in the men's tournament since 1998.

The spectacular synergy between the squad and its fanbase sends a clear warning to their upcoming opponents in the knockouts: the Vikings have officially arrived, and they are rowing with unstoppable momentum.

This win on Tuesday means Norway’s four FIFA World Cup victories have come against teams from four different confederations: 1-0 against Mexico (Concacaf) in 1994, 2-1 against Brazil (CONMEBOL) in 1998, 4-1 against Iraq (AFC) in 2026 and now a triumph against CAF representative Senegal.

--IANS

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