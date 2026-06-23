FIFA WC: Neymar ready for Scotland match, says Martinelli

New Jersey, June 23 (IANS) Neymar is ready and motivated to return to Brazil's team for its final World Cup Group C match against Scotland, winger Gabriel Martinelli said on Tuesday (IST).

Neymar resumed training with Brazil's squad last week after recovering from a calf strain that had sidelined him since May.

"He's at a very high level and eager to play," Martinelli told reporters, as quoted by Xinhua. "Everyone knows his quality. We can see how motivated he is, and we're happy to have a player like him available and showing the attitude and desire he has been demonstrating," the Arsenal player added.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has already said that Neymar will be included in his matchday squad for Thursday's match in Miami, though he is almost certain to start on the bench.

The 34-year-old Santos forward, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, has not played for the national team since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023.

Meymar has earlier indicated the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the last of his career. The 34-year-old made the statement in response to a social media post from FIFA showing images of Neymar's career along with the words, "We've watched him grow up."

Brazil leads Group C with four points. They have the same points as Morocco, but are in first place due to goal difference (3 against 1). And qualifying for the knockout stage as group leaders is one of the team's objectives, for logistical reasons and to improve team preparation.

“We want to go to Miami and win the game to qualify in first place. Staying at the hotel here with all the facilities we have is much better. If we qualify in second place, we have to go to Mexico and that ends up changing the whole schedule. Our mentality is to win and stay here because of all the benefits we have. The training center and the hotel are very good and we have a lot to do here together,” he explained.

--IANS

bc/