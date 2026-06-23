FIFA WC: Haaland's brace fires Norway into knockouts

New Jersey, June 23 (IANS) A brace from Erling Haaland ensured Norway's progression to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 3-2 win over Senegal in the Group I match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 here at the New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday (IST).

Senegal are still without a point, but they could yet progress as one of the eight best third-placed teams. To keep those hopes alive, they must beat Iraq in their final Group I fixture.

Moreover, Haaland became the first player since Harry Kane in 2018 to score multiple goals in his first two World Cup matches and the sixth overall. The Norway striker has scored four times in Group I.

Haaland, meanwhile, is firmly involved in a mouthwatering tussle for the Golden Boot with Lionel Messi and Kyian Mbappe. He made it four goals in two World Cup games and an astonishing 59 in 52 for his country, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen also on the scoresheet for Norway.

Chances were at a premium in a tight first half, but Norway started to click as the interval approached and took the lead in the 43rd minute when Holmgren Pedersen capitalised upon a Kalidou Koulibaly error and gleefully lashed home.

Haaland then got his customary goal three minutes after the restart, calmly slotting in after an inch-perfect pass from Martin Odegaard to ensure he has now scored in each of his last 12 competitive appearances for Norway.

Ismaila Sarr pulled one back for Senegal in the 53rd minute, but Haaland re-established Norway's two-goal advantage five minutes later when he poked in from close range.

Sarr made Norway sweat when he struck again in stoppage time, but Stale Solbakken's side held on for the victory they needed to secure a knockout berth with one group-stage game remaining.

This win means Norway’s four FIFA World Cup victories have come against teams from four different confederations: 1-0 against Mexico (Concacaf) in 1994, 2-1 against Brazil (CONMEBOL) in 1998, 4-1 against Iraq (AFC) in 2026 and now a triumph against CAF representative Senegal.