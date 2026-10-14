Fenesta Open: Top stars Chukka, Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) It turned out to be a tough day for the seeded players as a number of top stars fell to lower-ranked opponents in the third round of singles in the under-16 section of the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Lakshya Chukka was among those falling by the wayside as he was defeated by Haryana’s Harsh Marwaha 6-2, 6-4 in the boys' U-16 event.

“It's a big win for me, and I played really well, especially in the second set,” Marwaha said after his win. “In the second set, mostly because my opponent was not mentally focused, so that helped me out a lot. I didn't have to work that hard in the second set. I’m ready for my quarters. It's against my doubles partner, Vivaan Mirdha. We have played a lot and know each other’s games very well,” he added.

Third-seeded Paranjay Siwach also exited the boys' U-16 draw, losing to No. 12 seed Monodip Dey of West Bengal 6-4, 6-4. However, Ribhav Saroha, who won the boys' U-18 title last week, remained on course for a double crown. He defeated No. 13 seed Gyansh Manchanda 6-2, 6-4 to reach the boys' U-16 quarterfinals, where he will face unseeded P. Nallagundla. Nallagundla advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 16 seed Anay Pandey.

“The first set was pretty good,” Saroha said. “I was able to hold my serves pretty well, and I was able to break a serve twice in the first set. Then I started feeling some pain in my shoulder, and I was struggling a bit on my serves. I wasn't able to fully go with the pace on my serves. But my opponent played a really good match, and I played well too. I'm really happy that I'm playing into the quarterfinals because last week also here I was really confident.”

A day after top seed Deepthi Venkatesan was upset, second-seeded Tanusshri Sathesh also bowed out of the girls' U-16 event. Sathesh lost to Karnataka’sPooja Nagaraj 7-5, 6-1 in the round of 16.

“I felt really good playing against her,” Nagaraj said. “She is a great player. In the second set, I think I locked in and played. I'll just go in for my next match and give my best and play my game.”

Third-seeded Aaradhya Meena, No. 5 seed Akshita Anthil and No. 7 seed Ranjahna Sangram were among those who advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the girls' U-14 event, top seed Sarena Gahlot also fell to an upset, losing to Maharashtra’s Rishita Yadav 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). No. 4 seed P. Vattaprambil was also eliminated, while second-seeded Siddhi Pandey and third-seeded Zoha Qureshi secured straight-set victories to reach the quarterfinals.

Top seed Aarav Challani led the way in the boys' U-14 draw, defeating No. 13 seed Jegan Senthil 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. The top five seeds in the draw all reached the last eight.

Results:

Boys' U-16 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Ribhav Saroha [1] def. Gyansh Manchanda [13] 6-2, 6-4

Harsh Marwaha def. Lakshya Chukka [2] 6-4, 6-1

Monodip Dey [12] def. Paranjay Siwach [3] 6-4, 6-4

Yaj Malik [6] def. Kaustubh Singh [14] 6-4, 6-1

Kushagra Arora def. Jeevith Sathish [7] 6-2, 6-0

Vivaan Mirdha [8] def. V Gunampally 6-3, 6-1

P Nallagundla def. Anay Pandey [16] 6-1, 6-2

Yashwin Dahiya def. Aaryan Kirrtane 6-2, 6-1

Girls' U-16 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Pooja Nagaraj def. T Sathesh [2] 7-5, 6-1

Aaradhya Meena [3] def. I Kannan [12] 6-0, 6-2

Akshita Antil [5] def. Vrandika Rajput [11] 7-5, 5-7, 6-1

Ranjhana Sangram [7] def. A. Brahadeeswaran 6-0, 6-1

Shravee Deore def. Sanmitha Harini [8] 7-5, 6-2

Rishita Yadav def. Zoha Qureshi [9] 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Khushi Kadian [14] def. U Muralidhar 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Aahida Singh def. Sidhhi Pandey [15] 6-4, 6-0

Boys' U-14 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Aarav Chhallani [1] def. Jegan Senthil [13] 6-1, 6-2

Puneeth Manohar [2] def. Devansh Kamboj [12] 6-3, 6-3

Nibras Hussain [3] def. Manav Patel 6-3, 6-3

Sparsh Patil [4] def. Aditya Kamat 6-4, 6-1

S Chintagunta [5] def. Aarush Sangwan 6-1, 6-1

Sujai Pothula [9] def. Pranav Gaikwad [6] 6-2, 6-4

Taanish Nanda [10] def. V Gunampally [7] 6-1, 6-4

Adeshbir Ghuman [8] def. Vir Chattur [11] 6-2, 7-5

Girls' U-14 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Rishita Yadav def. Sarena Gahlot [1] 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Sidhhi Pandey [2] def. Tanya Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-1

Zoha Qureshi [3] def. Aaral Vashishta 6-1, 6-1

Aaradhana Tehlan [10] def. P Vattaprambil [4] 7-5, 6-2

Khushi Kadian [5] def. Atharva Peram 6-1, 6-1

Saatvi Mardaniya [6] def. Trisha Bhosale [9] 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Purvi Patwa [8] def. A Gavinolla [13] 6-1, 6-2

Saanvi Mohan def. Kristi Haloi 6-3, 6-0

Boys' Doubles U-16 Quarterfinals:

Ashwin Kabilan / Hemdev Mahesh def. Ishaayu Desai / Lakshya Chukka [1] 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 10-5

Kushagra Arora / Yash Sharma [4] def. Prabhroop Kalsi / Anay Pandey 6-2, 6-4

Vivaan Mirdha / Harsh Marwaha def. Bhavik Mittal / Kshitij Sinha7-6 (7-1), 6-3

Arjun Manikandan / Jeevith Sathish def. Gyansh Manchanda / Arsh Kathuria 7-5, 6-2

Girls' U-16 Doubles quarterfinals:

Deepthi Venkatesan / Tanusshri Sathesh [1] def. Diya Harikrishnan / Kanishkaba Gohil 6-0, 6-0

Akshita Antil / Sarena Gahlot [2] def. Aashi Shamshery / Japji Badohal 6-2, 6-2

Sanmitha Harini / Khushi Kadian [3] def. Sarithra Entoori / Bawyasri Asr 6-4, 6-1

Purvi Patwa / Ranjhana Sangram [4] def. Aniha Gavinolla / Tejaswi Manneni 6-1, 6-2

Boys' U-14 Doubles Round of 16:

Aarav Chhallani / Puneeth Manohar [1] def. Kahaan Bhuva / R Poptani 6-2, 6-2

Adeshbir Ghuman / Sparsh Patil [2] def. Jegan Senthil / Viraaj Singh 6-4, 6-3

Taanish Nanda / Nibras Hussain [3] def. Soham Ransubhe / M Talasila 6-0, 6-2

Pranav Gaikwad / Devansh Kamboj [4] def. Viraj Jarwal / Rabeeb Ali Khan 6-0, 6-1

Ronak Hariyani / Aditya Kamat def. Kabir Gundecha / Taksheel Naagar 6-4, 6-1

Lokesh Singh / Krrish Baniwal def. Aarav Shah / Devansh Acharya (walkover)

Aaveer Ghumare / Archan Pathak def. Ebinesh Suresh / H Mahamuni 6-4, 6-2

Vir Chattur / Prayag Patel def. Zaayn Mohammad / Haris Khan 7-5, 6-1

Girls' U-14 Doubles Round of 16:

Sidhhi Pandey / P Vattaprambil [1] def. Sejal Jadhav / Adira Bhagat 6-3, 6-0

Myra Shaikh / Zoha Qureshi [2] def. Aditri Singh / Evana Arora 6-1, 6-1

Sara Fengse / Trisha Bhosale [3] def. Khanak Raiyani / Shaurya Patil 6-3, 7-5

Janhavi Sawant / Rishita Yadav [4] def. Kanishka Govind / V Balajee (walkover)

A Gavinolla / Saanvi Mohan def. Avni Punaganti / Asmi Pitre 6-2, 6-2

Shubhi Sharma / Vaidehi Shinde def. Atharva Peram / M Changmai 6-3, 6-1

Chahat Thakur / Falak Mehta def. Kristi Haloi / Devanshi Tamuly 7-5, 6-1

Priyal Saraf / A Brahadeeswaran def. Phaagun Jyoti / Vara Chitluri 6-0, 6-2

--IANS

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