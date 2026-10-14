October 14, 2026 9:01 PM हिंदी

Fenesta Open: Top stars Chukka, Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets

Top stars Lakshya Chukka, Paranjay Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets in the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) It turned out to be a tough day for the seeded players as a number of top stars fell to lower-ranked opponents in the third round of singles in the under-16 section of the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Lakshya Chukka was among those falling by the wayside as he was defeated by Haryana’s Harsh Marwaha 6-2, 6-4 in the boys' U-16 event.

“It's a big win for me, and I played really well, especially in the second set,” Marwaha said after his win. “In the second set, mostly because my opponent was not mentally focused, so that helped me out a lot. I didn't have to work that hard in the second set. I’m ready for my quarters. It's against my doubles partner, Vivaan Mirdha. We have played a lot and know each other’s games very well,” he added.

Third-seeded Paranjay Siwach also exited the boys' U-16 draw, losing to No. 12 seed Monodip Dey of West Bengal 6-4, 6-4. However, Ribhav Saroha, who won the boys' U-18 title last week, remained on course for a double crown. He defeated No. 13 seed Gyansh Manchanda 6-2, 6-4 to reach the boys' U-16 quarterfinals, where he will face unseeded P. Nallagundla. Nallagundla advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 16 seed Anay Pandey.

“The first set was pretty good,” Saroha said. “I was able to hold my serves pretty well, and I was able to break a serve twice in the first set. Then I started feeling some pain in my shoulder, and I was struggling a bit on my serves. I wasn't able to fully go with the pace on my serves. But my opponent played a really good match, and I played well too. I'm really happy that I'm playing into the quarterfinals because last week also here I was really confident.”

A day after top seed Deepthi Venkatesan was upset, second-seeded Tanusshri Sathesh also bowed out of the girls' U-16 event. Sathesh lost to Karnataka’sPooja Nagaraj 7-5, 6-1 in the round of 16.

“I felt really good playing against her,” Nagaraj said. “She is a great player. In the second set, I think I locked in and played. I'll just go in for my next match and give my best and play my game.”

Third-seeded Aaradhya Meena, No. 5 seed Akshita Anthil and No. 7 seed Ranjahna Sangram were among those who advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the girls' U-14 event, top seed Sarena Gahlot also fell to an upset, losing to Maharashtra’s Rishita Yadav 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). No. 4 seed P. Vattaprambil was also eliminated, while second-seeded Siddhi Pandey and third-seeded Zoha Qureshi secured straight-set victories to reach the quarterfinals.

Top seed Aarav Challani led the way in the boys' U-14 draw, defeating No. 13 seed Jegan Senthil 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. The top five seeds in the draw all reached the last eight.

Results:

Boys' U-16 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Ribhav Saroha [1] def. Gyansh Manchanda [13] 6-2, 6-4

Harsh Marwaha def. Lakshya Chukka [2] 6-4, 6-1

Monodip Dey [12] def. Paranjay Siwach [3] 6-4, 6-4

Yaj Malik [6] def. Kaustubh Singh [14] 6-4, 6-1

Kushagra Arora def. Jeevith Sathish [7] 6-2, 6-0

Vivaan Mirdha [8] def. V Gunampally 6-3, 6-1

P Nallagundla def. Anay Pandey [16] 6-1, 6-2

Yashwin Dahiya def. Aaryan Kirrtane 6-2, 6-1

Girls' U-16 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Pooja Nagaraj def. T Sathesh [2] 7-5, 6-1

Aaradhya Meena [3] def. I Kannan [12] 6-0, 6-2

Akshita Antil [5] def. Vrandika Rajput [11] 7-5, 5-7, 6-1

Ranjhana Sangram [7] def. A. Brahadeeswaran 6-0, 6-1

Shravee Deore def. Sanmitha Harini [8] 7-5, 6-2

Rishita Yadav def. Zoha Qureshi [9] 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Khushi Kadian [14] def. U Muralidhar 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Aahida Singh def. Sidhhi Pandey [15] 6-4, 6-0

Boys' U-14 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Aarav Chhallani [1] def. Jegan Senthil [13] 6-1, 6-2

Puneeth Manohar [2] def. Devansh Kamboj [12] 6-3, 6-3

Nibras Hussain [3] def. Manav Patel 6-3, 6-3

Sparsh Patil [4] def. Aditya Kamat 6-4, 6-1

S Chintagunta [5] def. Aarush Sangwan 6-1, 6-1

Sujai Pothula [9] def. Pranav Gaikwad [6] 6-2, 6-4

Taanish Nanda [10] def. V Gunampally [7] 6-1, 6-4

Adeshbir Ghuman [8] def. Vir Chattur [11] 6-2, 7-5

Girls' U-14 Singles Third Round (Round of 16):

Rishita Yadav def. Sarena Gahlot [1] 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Sidhhi Pandey [2] def. Tanya Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-1

Zoha Qureshi [3] def. Aaral Vashishta 6-1, 6-1

Aaradhana Tehlan [10] def. P Vattaprambil [4] 7-5, 6-2

Khushi Kadian [5] def. Atharva Peram 6-1, 6-1

Saatvi Mardaniya [6] def. Trisha Bhosale [9] 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Purvi Patwa [8] def. A Gavinolla [13] 6-1, 6-2

Saanvi Mohan def. Kristi Haloi 6-3, 6-0

Boys' Doubles U-16 Quarterfinals:

Ashwin Kabilan / Hemdev Mahesh def. Ishaayu Desai / Lakshya Chukka [1] 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 10-5

Kushagra Arora / Yash Sharma [4] def. Prabhroop Kalsi / Anay Pandey 6-2, 6-4

Vivaan Mirdha / Harsh Marwaha def. Bhavik Mittal / Kshitij Sinha7-6 (7-1), 6-3

Arjun Manikandan / Jeevith Sathish def. Gyansh Manchanda / Arsh Kathuria 7-5, 6-2

Girls' U-16 Doubles quarterfinals:

Deepthi Venkatesan / Tanusshri Sathesh [1] def. Diya Harikrishnan / Kanishkaba Gohil 6-0, 6-0

Akshita Antil / Sarena Gahlot [2] def. Aashi Shamshery / Japji Badohal 6-2, 6-2

Sanmitha Harini / Khushi Kadian [3] def. Sarithra Entoori / Bawyasri Asr 6-4, 6-1

Purvi Patwa / Ranjhana Sangram [4] def. Aniha Gavinolla / Tejaswi Manneni 6-1, 6-2

Boys' U-14 Doubles Round of 16:

Aarav Chhallani / Puneeth Manohar [1] def. Kahaan Bhuva / R Poptani 6-2, 6-2

Adeshbir Ghuman / Sparsh Patil [2] def. Jegan Senthil / Viraaj Singh 6-4, 6-3

Taanish Nanda / Nibras Hussain [3] def. Soham Ransubhe / M Talasila 6-0, 6-2

Pranav Gaikwad / Devansh Kamboj [4] def. Viraj Jarwal / Rabeeb Ali Khan 6-0, 6-1

Ronak Hariyani / Aditya Kamat def. Kabir Gundecha / Taksheel Naagar 6-4, 6-1

Lokesh Singh / Krrish Baniwal def. Aarav Shah / Devansh Acharya (walkover)

Aaveer Ghumare / Archan Pathak def. Ebinesh Suresh / H Mahamuni 6-4, 6-2

Vir Chattur / Prayag Patel def. Zaayn Mohammad / Haris Khan 7-5, 6-1

Girls' U-14 Doubles Round of 16:

Sidhhi Pandey / P Vattaprambil [1] def. Sejal Jadhav / Adira Bhagat 6-3, 6-0

Myra Shaikh / Zoha Qureshi [2] def. Aditri Singh / Evana Arora 6-1, 6-1

Sara Fengse / Trisha Bhosale [3] def. Khanak Raiyani / Shaurya Patil 6-3, 7-5

Janhavi Sawant / Rishita Yadav [4] def. Kanishka Govind / V Balajee (walkover)

A Gavinolla / Saanvi Mohan def. Avni Punaganti / Asmi Pitre 6-2, 6-2

Shubhi Sharma / Vaidehi Shinde def. Atharva Peram / M Changmai 6-3, 6-1

Chahat Thakur / Falak Mehta def. Kristi Haloi / Devanshi Tamuly 7-5, 6-1

Priyal Saraf / A Brahadeeswaran def. Phaagun Jyoti / Vara Chitluri 6-0, 6-2

--IANS

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