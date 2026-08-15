Fardeen Khan pens heartfelt birthday note for sister Laila: Have always admired the way you move through life

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan penned a heartfelt birthday note for his elder sister Laila Khan on August 15.

Expressing his admiration for the wisdom, grace and strength with which she has navigated life Fardeen took to his social media account, where he shared a series of pictures with his sister.

He reflected on their bond, and described her as a constant presence through the ups and downs of his life.

He wrote, “Laila, Having an older sister means having someone who has always been a few steps ahead of you — and in my case, considerably more sensible than you.”

“Through all the years, all the ups and downs, you’ve been a constant in my life. Sometimes as my sister, sometimes as my friend, sometimes as my guide... and occasionally as the voice of reason I probably should have listened to the first time,” he added.

Talking about the qualities he admires in his sister, Fardeen added: “I’ve always admired the way you move through life — with wisdom, grace and dignity. You have a quiet strength about you, an instinct for what really matters, and a way of seeing things clearly when the rest of us — particularly your younger brother — are busy making them far more complicated than they need to be (sic).”

“We’ve laughed, argued, agreed, disagreed, stumbled and grown together. And through every version of our lives, you’ve always been there — with your love, your guidance, your honesty and, when required, a healthy dose of common sense.”

Reflecting on how their bond has evolved with time, the actor said: “The older I get, the more I realise how lucky I am to have had you beside me through it all. Your wisdom has guided me more than you probably know, and your grace has taught me more than I probably admit.”

“I’m grateful for everything we’ve shared, everything we’ve survived, and everything still ahead of us. Love you, big sis. Always. Your slightly less sensible younger brother. Fardeen”

For the uninitiated, Fardeen is the son of late actor, filmmaker and producer Feroz Khan, known for films such as Qurbani, Dharmatma, Janbaaz and Dayavan. Fardeen made his acting debut with Prem Aggan in 1998 and subsequently featured in films including Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Bhoot, Fida, No Entry, Heyy Babyy, Life Partner and All the Best.

After staying away from films for more than a decade following Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, Fardeen returned to acting in 2024 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

–IANS

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