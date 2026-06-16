FAI announces powerhouse Indian squad for historic home championship

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The Fencing Association of India (FAI) has officially named the senior national team to compete at the 26th Senior Asian Fencing Championships 2026 here in New Delhi, following intense national trials.

Held at Bharat Mandapam from June 19 to June 24, this significant domestic event marks a pivotal moment for Indian sports, shaping the country's competitive path towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Over 30 countries and more than 400 top athletes will participate in this high-stakes competition. The Indian team comprises 24 athletes, 12 women and 12 men, led by trailblazer C.A. Bhavani Devi, India’s first and only fencing Olympian.

Satej D. Patil, President of the Fencing Association of India (FAI), stated, "We are absolutely thrilled and fully confident in our capability to host an exceptional, world-class tournament here in New Delhi. I have complete faith in the preparation and talent of our Indian team to perform exceptionally well on this grand stage and secure qualification spots for the Asian Games. It is our distinct privilege to welcome the very best fencers from across the globe to India, and we look forward to witnessing an extraordinary display of sportsmanship."

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is a monumental milestone for Indian fencing. Playing in front of our home crowd on such a prestigious platform is an incredible honour and an immense opportunity for growth. This championship is a critical stepping stone in our outlook to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games, and it serves as the perfect launchpad for our long-term road to the LA 2028 Olympic cycle,” said star fencer C.A. Bhavani Devi.

The importance of the event in New Delhi is immense, as it acts as a direct qualifier for the upcoming Asian Games 2026. The FAI Selection Committee highlighted that competing against top legends on familiar pistes provides the high-level challenge essential for our athletes' growth. They stressed that this tournament is a vital strategic milestone shaping the future direction, readiness, and competitive attitude of Indian fencing on the journey toward the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Fencing is a fast-paced, tactical Olympic sport rooted in traditional swordsmanship. Involves two athletes clad in protective gear and equipped with electronic sensors, competing to score "touches" with a weapon. The multi-day event features three distinct disciplines: Foil, where points come from hitting the opponent's torso with the tip; Épée, a heavier sword that targets the entire body; and Sabre, a quick, slicing weapon that awards points with both the edge and the tip from the waist up.

The Indian squad:

Women’s Foil Team: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (20), Naorem Mina Devi (24), and Sonia Devi Waikhom (21).

Women’s Épée Team: Tanishka Khatri (23), Prachi Lohan (20), and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (24).

Women’s Sabre Team: C.A. Bhavani Devi (32), Shreya Gupta (21), Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla (19), and Shruthi Joshi (22).

Men’s Foil Team: Sachin Haryana (20), Sanasam Hemash Singh (20), Aditya Haryana (20), and Tejas Manoj Patil (19).

Men’s Épée Team: Shrejin Rajendran Shanthim (23), Joseph Bennet (24), Shaurya Ashwini (19), and Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy (24).

Men’s Sabre Team: Karan Singh (27), Gisho Nidhi Kumaresh Padma (33), Vishal Thapar (32), and Lakshay Badser (20).

--IANS

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