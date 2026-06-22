Ex-Wimbledon champ Vondrousova handed a four-year ban for refusing anti-doping test

Miami (USA), June 22 (IANS) Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year suspension after refusing to provide a sample during an out-of-competition anti-doping test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old Czech star -- a winner of the Wimbledon women's singles in 2023 -- failed to provide a sample when confronted by a doping control officer at her residence in December 2025.

Vondrousova reasoned that she was under considerable stress, had serious mental health issues, and was also in fear for her personal safety and the safety of the family as reasons for refusing the test.

But an independent tribunal considered all her claims, as well as hearing the Doping Control Officer.

They ruled there was “no compelling justification” for her actions, and therefore extended her provisional ban until June 21, 2030. The Czech, who is currently ranked 122 in the world, will miss out on a significant part of her career due to the ban. ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse said, “We understand that the testing process is uncomfortable and can be an additional burden on players, already facing pressures and scrutiny, but it is essential to protect our sport from the threat of cheating.

“We take the safety and welfare of both players and testing staff seriously. Testers are highly professional and trained and are provided with an ID on their person at all times.

In all cases where the tester reports they did not know the player, they are testing whether the gender of their witnesses matches that of the player.

Players have the right to check the tester’s credentials, can verify identity, and can ask for additional forms of ID, too.

“Testing procedures at players’ homes always respect private lives and property of the athletes, to the extent required by effective national legislation of the jurisdiction in which testing is occurring. “We are aware that such procedures may present challenges for players and will continue to offer support and work with players to ensure the best possible testing experience, whenever possible.”

Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded player in history to win a women's singles title at Wimbledon in 2023 when she beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets, is forbidden to play, coach, or attend any events organised or sanctioned by the ITF, WTA, ATP, Grand Slam tournaments, or national tennis association while her ban continues.

In her career, she also reached the final at the French Open in 2019, lost to Australia's Ashleigh Barty, and earned a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Vondrousova reached a career-high ranking of world No 6 in 2023 and has collected three WTA tour singles titles to her name.

--IANS

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