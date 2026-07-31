EU flags Pakistan’s poor human rights record under GSP+ terms: Report

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The European Union (EU) has raised serious concerns about Pakistan enjoying GSP+ benefits for its exports without matching accountability as Islamabad continues with repression of political opposition, restrictions on freedom of expression, enforced disappearances, and the use of military courts to try civilians, according to an article in the European Times.

The European Commission has stated in its final monitoring report under the current GSP regulation, covering the 2023–2025 period, that Pakistan has “regressed in a number of areas while positive change was limited.”

Pakistan has benefited from duty free access to EU markets since 2014. This preferential status has been crucial, driving a 108 per cent increase in textile exports to Europe. In October 2023, the European Parliament unanimously extended GSP+ until 2027 for eligible developing countries, including Pakistan.

But the extension comes with sharper scrutiny. Beginning January 1, 2027, a new preferential trade framework will take effect. Pakistan will be required to reapply for GSP+, submit a written plan of action, and secure Brussels’ approval by the end of 2028.

The monitoring mission will closely examine Pakistan’s record on the 27 conventions, with sustainability and governance requirements now more stringent than before, the report states.

The European Union’s GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) is a special trade incentive arrangement that slashes import duties to zero per cent for vulnerable developing countries. In return, these nations must effectively implement key international conventions.

For Pakistan, maintaining GSP+ status is critical to keeping export costs low, particularly for apparel, home textiles, and surgical instruments. Yet, the message from Brussels is clear: trade concessions will no longer be unconditional. Pakistan must demonstrate genuine progress on rights, governance, and compliance — or risk losing one of its most vital economic lifelines.

The report observed that Pakistan has “been facing compliance issues with its GSP+ obligations” and that continued access to the EU’s preferential trade regime will depend on tangible improvements in areas where concerns persist.

Key priorities include accountability for human rights violations, stronger efforts against torture, prison and capital punishment reforms, and reversing negative trends in enforced disappearances and restrictions on freedom of expression, the report said.

The commission said the report was “shaped by persistent complaints about the integrity of the 2024 electoral process, harsh measures against opposition party leaders and supporters, and further increased military influence”, also touched upon the situation of political rights.

--IANS

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