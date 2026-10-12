England fast bowler Lauren Bell returns to Sydney Thunder for full WBBL season 12

Sydney, Oct 12 (IANS) England fast bowler Lauren Bell has signed up with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBLL). It will also mark Lauren’s second stint in the premier women’s franchise T20 tournament.

Lauren, who sits in the top five of the ICC T20I bowling rankings, will be available for the entire duration of the tournament, joining her former England captain Heather Knight in the Thunder setup.

Lauren, who has taken 88 matches across all formats for England, arrives on the back of impressive global performances, including a seven-wicket haul in the 2026 T20 World Cup, a stellar 19-wicket campaign for Southern Brave in The Hundred, and a 12-wicket season with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“I love Sydney, I love the group and we’ve got some exciting new additions since I was last here so I can’t wait to get going with the girls. The WBBL has the best talent in the world, and as a cricketer that’s how I believe I will get better... playing and challenging myself against the best in the world.

“I’ve obviously played against Phoebe (Litchfield) many times and we seem to have pretty good battles but it will be nice to have her on my side now and watch her score runs. Volly (Georgia Voll) is super fun and talented and I was lucky enough to play with her in India and I can’t wait to do it again in Sydney,” she said in a statement by the franchise on Monday.

Reflecting on her growth since her previous stint with the franchise in WBBL season nine, Lauren added, “Playing for England has certainly helped me understand my own game and my experience within cricket has grown since I was last with Thunder. I hope I can bring that winning mentality to this group.”

Welcoming the star bowler back into the squad, Sydney Thunder head coach Lisa Keightley praised Lauren’s versatility and wicket-taking ability across different phases of the game. “Lauren is a world-class bowler and someone we’re really excited to have back at the Thunder this season. We’ve seen what she can do at the highest level.

“She has the ability to take wickets with the new ball, but what really stands out is how she can impact a game at different stages of an innings. She brings a lot of experience to our group, but she’s also still only 25 and continuing to develop her game.

“She works incredibly hard, is always looking to get better and will fit really well into the culture we’re building. To have Lauren available for the full season is a huge boost for us, and we believe she can play a really important role in what we want to achieve this year,” added Lisa.

--IANS

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