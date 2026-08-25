Emraan Hashmi unveils the high-octane action world of ‘Gunmaaster G9’ in first glimpse

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi has unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming action entertainer ‘Gunmaaster G9.’

The glimpse sets the tone for an action-packed narrative while also teasing the chemistry between Hashmi and the film’s lead cast. Taking to Instagram, Emraan shared the teaser, writing, “The World of G9 Begins. Romance. Music. Action.#GunmaasterG9 brings it all together in a story that’s ready to take you on a ride. In cinemas 27th November 2026.#G9 #Gunmaaster Produced by @deepakmukut @hunarmukut @sangeetaahirofficial Presented by @sohamrockstrent Pvt Ltd.”

Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Deepak Mukut have reunited Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Datt nearly two decades after their first collaboration in 2005 on “Gunmaaster G9.” The reunion also marks another musical collaboration between Hashmi and Reshammiya, with Himesh composing the music for the upcoming film.

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “With the teaser of Gunmaaster G9 we have kickstarted the film’s promotional campaign. This will build anticipation for the film, as the teaser has all the ingredients that make Gunmaaster G9 a big screen experience.”

Director Aditya Datt added, “Gunmaaster G9 is a film which will see Emraan Hashmi leaves no stone unturned in protecting the love of his life from everything that threatens her. The film combines action, romance and music to give all Emraan Hashmi fans a complete entertainer.”

Emraan Hashmi said, “Adi and I have worked together in the past and we share a wonderful relationship as creative collaborators. We get each other intrinsically and when we are on set, we bring out the best in each other. I play Eshwar in the film— an ordinary dairy farm owner who is willing to go to any lengths for his beloved.”

“Gunmaaster G9” stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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