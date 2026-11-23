New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Indian IT company Persistent Systems said on Monday that a US-based law firm handling its immigration matters may have suffered a cybersecurity incident in which certain employee immigration data and supporting documents could have been extracted.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the incident was related to the external law firm and not to Persistent's own systems which are secure, supporting business operations as usual.

It also said claims that critical company information had been stolen were unverified, as the law firm did not have such information.

"We are aware that a U.S.-based law firm that Persistent Systems engaged for immigration matters of the company may have experienced a cybersecurity incident, and certain of our employee immigration data and supporting documentation was purportedly exfiltrated from that law firm," the company said.

"Claims that the Company’s critical information was stolen are unverified as the law firm was not in possession of such information," the filing said.

The IT major in August reported an 8.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q1 FY27).

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 483 crore during the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 529 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue from operations rose 6.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,303 crore from Rs 4,056 crore in the January-March quarter, the IT major added in its filing.

In one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian IT services company, Persistent Systems in June announced a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all outstanding shares of German digital engineering firm Nagarro SE at 81 euro per share in cash.

The offer was made through Persistent System’s subsidiary Galaxy Germany Holding.

—IANS

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