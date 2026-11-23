Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated her birthday by sharing a series of romantic moments with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

She gave a glimpse into their personal life. Taking to Instagram, Sobhita posted pictures and videos capturing some affectionate moments with Chaitanya. The couple was seen enjoying each other's company, with the actress offering a glimpse of their bond through the birthday post. The pictures featured the two sharing cosy moments, reflecting their love and companionship.

A carousel of photographs shared by Sobhita featured some romantic moments with Naga Chaitanya. In one of the pictures, the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss, while another captured them posing together. The pictures offered a glimpse into their affectionate bond as they celebrated the special occasion.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, attended by their close family members and friends. The two were reportedly in a relationship since 2022. The wedding celebrations were attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry.

On his special day, Chaitanya paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by wearing a traditional pancha, reflecting the timeless style associated with him.

Sobhita, meanwhile, adorned herself with traditional jewellery belonging to her mother and grandmother for the Raata ceremony, an important pre-wedding ritual in Telugu customs.

As part of the ceremony, a bamboo pole is planted along with leaves from mango, jamun and Jammi trees. These are worshipped with sacred offerings, including pancha loha, navaratna (nine gems) and navadhaanya (nine grains). A sacred potli is then tied to the pole, followed by prayers to the five elements and the deities governing the eight directions. The ritual is believed to bring purification, blessings and good fortune to the bride as she prepares to begin her married life.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but announced their separation in 2021, after four years of marriage.

--IANS

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