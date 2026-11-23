Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor and producer Vishnu Manchu is to play the lead in well known actor and filmmaker Prabhu Deva's upcoming Tamil and Telugu bilingual film.

The film, which will be an action thriller, is being tentatively referred to as #VM24.

Prabhu Deva took to his social media timelines to make the announcement on a day actor Vishnu Manchu celebrated his birthday.

Greeting Vishnu Manchu on his birthday, Prabhu Deva wrote, "Happy Birthday, to my Hero and little Brother @iVishnuManchu (heart symbol)!. Making this celebration even more special and colourful with VM 24! PRABHU DEVA × VISHNU MANCHU #VM24 #PrabhuDeva."

Sources say that shooting for the film is expected to begin soon. While details about the film's title storyline and supporting cast are yet to be revealed the project has already drawn attention for bringing together the two names.

The film will mark Vishnu's debut as an actor in Tamil cinema. The move into Tamil cinema comes with a familiarity that goes beyond his work in films. Born and educated in Chennai, the actor is fluent in Tamil and has previously spoken about his comfort with the language and the city's culture.

He has built his career primarily in Telugu cinema, with films such as Dhee, Denikaina Ready, Doosukeltha and Ginna. He was last seen in 'Kannappa', the mythological drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, which featured a star cast including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal. His upcoming project with Prabhu Deva will give him an opportunity to take his work to Tamil audiences.

Prabhu Deva, meanwhile, brings experience across acting, choreography and direction to the project. He made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana in 2005 and went on to direct films such as Pokkiri, Rowdy Rathore and Wanted. His work across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema has seen him explore different commercial genres, making him a familiar name across film industries.

With this project Prabhu Deva returns to Telugu cinema as a director while also exploring a bilingual format with Tamil and Telugu audiences in mind.

--IANS

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