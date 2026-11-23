Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Mugen Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film 'Niram', has now responded to allegations levelled by producer Malaysia Pandian of SPS Cinemas against him, saying that he had taken the initiative to return the entire advance amount the producer had paid him for a film that was dropped.

In a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines, Mugen Rao, who shot to fame after his participation in the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss, said, "To clarify, I received an advance deposit for a film project. I waited approximately eight to 10 months, nearly a year, holding on to the commitment and in the process lost opportunities to take on two other projects. Eventually, the producer decided to withdraw from the project. Despite this, I took the initiative to return the entire advance amount."

The actor further went on to claim, "I have fulfilled my part and responsibilities in this matter. I have chosen to remain silent and handle things professionally, and will now proceed through the appropriate legal channels."

Stating that he did wish to engage in public arguments or disclose further details at this point, the actor thanked the media, wellwishers, friends and family for their understanding and continuous support.

Mugen Rao's clarification comes in the wake of producer Malaysia Pandian of SPS Cinemas filing a complaint with the police, seeking the recovery of an advance amount he had paid the actor and three others for a film that was eventually dropped.

In his complaint, producer Malaysia Pandian alleged that he had paid actor Mugen Rao, director M Kavin, director T R Bala and the actor's manager Harish a total of Rs 10,55,000 as advance on January 31, 2022 for a film that was referred to as Production Number 1.

Of this, the producer alleged that he had paid Mugen Rao a sum of Rs Five lakh and that the actor had returned Rs Three Lakh and fifty five thousand of the amount paid to him in two parts.

In his plea to the police, the producer had claimed that as per the agreement he had with the actor, director Kavin and manager Harish, the total outstanding amount that was due to him (along with 18 per cent interest on the outstanding amount) as on October 31,2026, stood at Rs 14,29,076 and requested that the police help him recover it.

Pointing out that Mugen Rao had Malaysian citizenship, the producer sought that steps be taken to issue a Look Out Circular to prevent the actor from leaving the country before the completion of the case's investigation.

--IANS

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