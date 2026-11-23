Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Tata Trusts chairman and Tata Sons nominee director Noel Tata has sought the postponement of the holding company's November 26 board meeting, citing the late circulation of the agenda and inadequate time for directors to examine the proposed matters, according to multiple reports.

Tata Sons is expected to defer the meeting, with a fresh date likely to be announced shortly.

The agenda was circulated over the weekend, less than a week before the scheduled meeting, prompting Noel Tata to raise concerns over the notice period and the time available to study the papers, reports said.

The proposed listing of Tata Sons is expected to remain a key point of contention at the next board meeting, which will be the first since the September 17 meeting that exposed differences between Noel Tata and other directors over the future of the group's holding company.

Noel Tata has maintained that an alternative restructuring proposal, backed by Tata Trusts, should be formally considered before the company proceeds with a stock market listing.

﻿The proposal involves merging two Tata Group operating companies, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), with Tata Sons.

However, the proposal faces a regulatory hurdle, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reiterating its position that Tata Sons must comply with the listing requirements applicable to upper-layer NBFCs.

In a November 16 communication to Tata Sons, the central bank advised the company to comply with all applicable regulations governing upper-layer NBFCs, explicitly including the requirement to list its shares. The communication followed Tata Sons' request for regulatory clarification in October.

The RBI had classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022, bringing it within the framework that requires such entities to list within three years.

However, the RBI rejected the company's deregistration application in September 2026, reinforcing the regulatory pressure on the holding company to comply with the listing requirement.

--IANS

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