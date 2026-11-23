Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced a stubborn rearguard act to deny India an improbable victory as New Zealand escaped with a draw in the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Monday.

With India's commanding first-innings total having ruled out any chance of a home win, the Black Caps dug in for 75 overs on the final day to complete their great escape, with their second innings ending at 239/5 in 120 overs. India kept the contest alive until the final session, but in the end, the docile Basin Reserve surface had the last word.

India, dominant throughout the game, could prise out only three wickets on the final day's play. Needing eight wickets to achieve an improbable win at the start of day five’s play, they took just three wickets with the old ball in 37 overs.

The teams shook hands in the final session when it was clear that India would not get the remaining five wickets in the next hour. With both teams getting four points, the result has hurt India's World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes, with their points percentage (PCT) at 50. New Zealand, meanwhile, have slipped to third place after dropping out of the top two.

Mitchell batted 186 balls for an unbeaten 49 while Phillips stayed not out on 26 off 126 balls. Their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 63 runs lasted 43 overs. Rather than lunging forward, the duo kept playing the ball under their eyes and trusted their defence to be rock-solid on a lifeless pitch.

The surface offered the bowlers almost no seam movement and hardly showed any wear and tear. India entered the final session needing five wickets in 39 overs. Rishabh Pant stood up to the stumps for Anshul Kamboj, and the pressure showed when India conceded a no-ball for three men stationed behind square on the leg side.

Mitchell occasionally hit back by pulling Washington onto the grass banks for six and reverse-sweeping him for four. After Kamboj finished his spell, Akash Deep took over, even as Mitchell warned Phillips about his bowling angles.

Long stretches passed with almost nothing happening. New Zealand had gone through eight successive maidens before tea, and soon after it, Mitchell endured 43 straight dot balls. It also helped Mitchell and Phillips that Jasprit Bumrah was well short of his best pace and managed to bowl only two overs.

KL Rahul took charge while Shubman Gill was in the dressing room with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Washington was sure he had Mitchell trapped lbw and talked Rahul into taking a review despite Pant's view that the ball pitched outside leg.

Pant's view was right as India lost the review. The signs of the game inching towards a draw came when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel were brought on to bowl. Jaiswal bowled off-spin, even though Pant jokingly reminded him that leg-spin was the agreement and that he could turn himself into an all-rounder.

Gill accepted Mitchell's offer of a handshake, as the batting all-rounder walked off two short of a fifty. It was only the second drawn Test at the venue in 15 games since 2015, and India's second stalemate in a row after drawing the clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August.

Previously, resuming from 119/2 and trailing India by 195 runs, New Zealand added only 38 runs in 26 overs of the first session on a windy morning. Skipper Shubman Gill opened with Anshul Kamboj bowling into the breeze and Bumrah bowling from the other end. With the duo operating from round the wicket, it took 18 balls for New Zealand to get their first run in front of fans arriving to avail the free entry for day five's play.

At the same time, Bumrah was handed an official first warning by umpire Richard Illingworth for running on the danger area. A proactive Gill was quick to keep his attack fresh. Bumrah was taken off after a three-over burst; Kamboj too bowled only three overs initially, while Washington and Akash Deep were then pressed into service.

The move paid off in the 56th over when Washington, using the breeze, got one to drift in and Conway, who played for turn, got a thick inside edge, which Rishabh Pant held on to dismiss the left-hander, who made 65 off 165 balls with seven fours.

It also meant that Conway’s 72-run stand with Ravindra came to an end. After the first drinks break, Gill brought Bumrah back for another short spell and handed Prasidh the end into the wind.

Prasidh struck in his first over when Ravindra drove at one on the rise outside the off-stump, and KL Rahul pulled off a sharp two-handed catch above his head at gully, as the batting all-rounder fell for 37 off 129 balls. Mitchell and Blundell were content in playing the long game and saw New Zealand through to lunch via an unbroken 11-over vigil.

New Zealand added 49 runs in 25 overs in the post-lunch session, and despite losing Tom Blundell, Mitchell and Phillips showed first signs of defiance when they batted together for 19 overs to put on an unbroken stand of 34 runs for the sixth wicket.

Mitchell was lucky to survive the 74th over when he pushed to mid-on and set off for a single, but Akash Deep fumbled the throw and missed a run-out, leaving Gill furious.

The breakthrough came in the 77th over when Kamboj drew a faint outside edge from Blundell. Pant took the ball between his gloves and knees and did not appeal, but Gill signalled for a review from short mid-wicket. Third umpire Paul Reiffel found a spike and told on-field umpire Richard Illingworth to change his decision, as Blundell walked off after making 15 off 54 balls.

India delayed taking the second new ball by two overs before Bumrah took it. The first ball caught Mitchell's outside edge and raced to third man for four, while another edge later fell short of Rahul at slip. Bumrah was again limited to three overs, his third three-over spell of the day, even as India missed chances by a whisker to make further inroads.

Prasidh Krishna then produced a bat-pad chance off Mitchell, but no forward short leg was there to take the catch. Though a fielder was later stationed there, it didn’t change India’s fortunes, as Prasidh bowled three successive maidens in his spell. Washington had Phillips struck on the pad, but India's review for lbw returned an umpire's call.

Amidst all this, Mitchell went past 100 balls and continued to keep India at bay. Kamboj then got one to kick off Mitchell's gloves, but Devdutt Padikkal couldn’t get a hand on it as it went wide of him. Mitchell then needed treatment on his fingers, and India chose not to review an lbw shout off the same over.

Phillips ended a run of seven straight maidens with an inside edge for two, scoring his first runs after 43 balls. Eventually, the stubborn pitch, along with a gritty Mitchell and Phillips, hung around to ensure New Zealand managed to get a draw.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 and 239/5 in 120 overs (Devon Conway 65, Daryl Mitchell 49 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2-23, Jasprit Bumrah 1-42) drew with India 720/9 dec in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44)

--IANS

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