Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill said on Monday that fatigue among his fast bowlers and a tight schedule led him to shake hands with Daryl Mitchell, which in turn brought the first Test against New Zealand to a draw at the Basin Reserve.

With 15 overs still left in the match, India needed five more wickets when the teams shook hands, ending the game in a stalemate. Daryl Mitchell (49 not out) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out) batted for an unbroken 63-run partnership off 258 balls to take New Zealand to safety, finishing at 239/5 in 120 overs of their second innings.

Before the handshake, Gill had spent time off the field with head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room. "If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe (could have pushed for win). But fast bowlers were tired, they have bowled almost 50 overs in the match - all of them.

“Also keeping (in mind), there's a quick turnaround with the next match in only three days with travel tomorrow. So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And, I didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much," Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Gill also felt that he did not see the final-day proceedings leading to the match ending in a draw as a letdown. "No, not really. I think we knew it's gonna be a challenge to get ten wickets on that wicket. But I think we had our chances - a couple of chances here and there. With the tail you never quite really (know). So I think we had a decent day in the field."

He was also pleased with how his team had played over the five days, first with the ball and then with the bat, as India declared their first innings at 720/9 in 166 overs, with Gill himself making 98. "Yeah, definitely. I think we were quite impressive. I think touring away from home. And I think we challenged them in all the areas.

“And that was the important thing for us even when we came with the ball in the first innings. I think we did decently well. And then obviously with the bat, everyone chipped in, only two hundreds but then we got almost 700 runs, which is a lot."

With little time to regroup, Gill said India do not plan to change much for the Christchurch Test starting on Friday, and hoped for the pitch at the Hagley Oval to be more helpful for his bowlers.

"Hopefully there's gonna be a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch. So if we are able to play a similar kind of a game there and are able to execute our plans with the bowling and with the batting with the same consistency, I think we'll be in a good space."

--IANS

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