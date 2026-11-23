Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya reunited after 21 years on Indian Idol Legends Return.

The two looked back at their long association and spoke about their latest film, Gunmaster G9.

Emraan, who appeared on the show, spoke about returning to the Indian Idol stage and said, "Main ek hi cheez kehna chahunga, baaki shows ek taraf aur Indian Idol ek taraf." (I would just like to say one thing: all the other shows are in one league, and Indian Idol is in a league of its own)

Talking about their 21-year association, Emraan said, "Yaar ek cheez main keh sakta hoon der aaye lekin durust aaye. 21 saal ho gaye, filmein badal gayi, gaane badal gaye aur hum bhi thode badal gaye, lekin darshako ka pyaar vaise ka vaisa hi hai aur barkarar hai." (There’s one thing I can say: better late than never. It has been 21 years; films have changed, songs have changed and we have changed a little too, but the love of the audience has remained the same and continues to be strong),

Emraan also gave credit to Himesh for the music associated with their films, adding, "Aur teaser ho ya trailer ho, gaane ho, uska shrey main nahi lunga, woh Himesh ko jaata hai, unka talent hai. Mujhe sirf bola jaata tha ki idhar se udhar jao aur lip-sync karo."

(Whether it was the teaser, trailer or songs, I wouldn’t take credit for it. The credit goes to Himesh, that is his talent. I was simply told to move from one side to the other and lip-sync)

Himesh, meanwhile, praised Emraan for his ability to carry music through his performances. He said, "Mera gaana ho ya kisi aur ka gaana ho, Emraan ka music fail nahi hota yaar, because Emraan is Emraan." (Whether it is my song or someone else’s song, Emraan’s music never fails because Emraan is Emraan)

Praising the actor further, Himesh said, "Kuch actors hote hain Emraan jaise jo lip-sync ke saath music ko bhi vaise hi carry karte hain jaise apne acche performances ko karte hain. So music ko bhi itne acche se carry karna bhi ek bohot badi nishaani hoti hai." (There are certain actors like Emraan who carry music through their lip-sync just as effortlessly as they carry their performances. Being able to carry music so well is also a very significant quality)

Himesh also recalled the response to their recent work, saying, "Awarapan super hit and abhi Gunmaster super hit.. Aur maine jab Afsana gaaya aur 2 din bhi nahi hue the aur uska reaction aap mere Instagram pe dekh sakte ho." (Awarapan was a super hit and now Gunmaster is a super hit. When I sang ‘Afsana’, it hadn’t even been two days, and you can see the reaction to it on my Instagram)

The reunion comes ahead of the theatrical release of Gunmaster G9, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 27.

–IANS

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