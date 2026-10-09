Emperia Marathas continue winning run, Haryana Hurricanes register 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamites in VCL

Noida, Oct 9 (IANS) The Emperia Marathas continued their impressive run in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) as they registered another victory, defeating the Rajasthan Spikers 2-1 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

The Marathas started strongly and took control of the contest by winning the opening two sets 21-18 and 21-19. With a 2-0 lead, they needed just one more set to complete a clean sweep.

However, the Rajasthan Spikers fought back in the third set and showed greater intensity to win it 21-18. Despite the comeback, the Marathas had already done enough in the first two sets to secure the match and register another important victory in the tournament.

Rajasthan Spikers’ Aniket was named the Player of the Match, while Ashique V Alan of Emperia Marathas was adjudged the Impact Player.

Reflecting on the victory, Ashique said, “It feels really good to contribute to the team’s win. We started the match well and were able to take control by winning the first two sets. Rajasthan fought back strongly in the third set, but we stayed composed and made sure we finished the match with the result in our favour. We will take the positives from this game and look to continue the same momentum in our upcoming matches.”

Haryana Hurricanes produced a strong performance to register a 2-1 victory over Delhi Dynamites in the second fixture of the day. The Hurricanes made a confident start, winning the opening two sets 21-20 and 21-19 to take a decisive lead in the match.

With the match already in their favour, Haryana looked in control, but Delhi Dynamites fought back in the third set. The Dynamites showed good character to win the set 21-14, but it was not enough to prevent the Hurricanes from sealing the overall victory.

Haryana’s Chirag Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive performance, while teammate Tariq Saqlain was named the Impact Player of the match.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Chirag said the side stayed composed during the crucial moments and executed their plans well.

“It was a good team effort. We knew Delhi would come hard at us, especially in the crucial points, so our focus was to stay calm and play each point on its merit. Winning the first two sets gave us confidence, and although we lost the third, we had done enough to secure the match. We are happy with the win and will look to build on this performance in the next game.”

--IANS

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