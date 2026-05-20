Ekta Kapoor flaunts her ‘pretty buddies’ Urvashi Dholakia & others in fun Bangkok getaway reel

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor recently shared a fun-filled reel from her Thailand getaway, further flaunting her ‘pretty buddies’ actress Urvashi Dholakia, Charu Mehra and others.

Starting the reel on a playful note, Ekta captioned the post, “This reel is to show off on how pretty my buddies.”

The video featured many candid moments from what appeared to be the group’s recent trip to Phuket. In one of the clips, Ekta and Urvashi hilariously posed with goofy expressions while sitting at a restaurant.

Another part of the reel showed the friends enjoying Bangkok’s nightlife.

Earlier too, Ekta had given a glimpse into her recent all-girls getaway.

The actress, through her reels and pictures, highlighted how she danced on to the streets of Bangkok and also that she had a ball of a time with all her girl gang.

Ekta had also shared a fun-filled carousel of videos and pictures from the trip on her social media account.

She wrote, “Back to college with these girls, I never thought I’d dance on the roads, but this happened. What a fun fun night. Thank you, girls.”

The trip along with Ekta, also featured her close friends including actress Urvashi Dholakia, Charu Mehra, along with other friends from her inner circle.

From carefree selfies and goofy fun videos and dancing on the roads of Bangkok, the girls appeared to be having an absolute gala time.

Ekta also shared glimpses of all of them enjoying pool time, swimming, dancing, laughing.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor on her professional front the producer has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years now.

Production banner she has delivered many super hit television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagi Ki, Kahin Kissi Roz, and many more.

–IANS

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