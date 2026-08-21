August 21, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

Sri Lanka name Arachchige, Mishara for 2nd Test against India

Sri Lanka name Arachchige, Mishara for 2nd Test against India

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced their squad for the second and final Test match against India. All-rounder Sahan Arachchige and batter Kamil Mishara have been drafted into the 14-member squad that will face the Shubman Gill-led side in the second Test in Colombo from Sunday.

Dinesh Chandimal, who suffered an injury during the opener in Galle, is out, as is his replacement Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who was out for a golden duck in the only innings he batted after making his debut as a concussion replacement.

There was no place for the other opener, Nishan Madushka, while bowling all-rounder Ramesh Mendis and fast bowler Dilshan Madushka also missed out.

Arachchige got his reward after leading the Sri Lanka A side in the unofficial Tests against the Indian A team and putting up an impressive performance. He scored 127 in the second game and also scored 72 in the first match. He made 209 runs in the two games and topped the charts for his team, second only to India's Sai Sudharsan. The all-rounder remains uncapped in Tests.

Mishara was in impressive form in the Lanka Premier League 2026, having scored 411 runs in nine innings in the recent season. He also scored a hundred against Galle Gallants. He was in brilliant touch in the Major Clubs T20 competition, having hit 145 from 72 balls yesterday.

India won the first Test match by 165 runs after putting up a stellar performance with both bat and ball. Devdutt Padikkal scored 167 in the first innings, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar took a match haul of 10 wickets, with a six-wicket haul in the second innings. The second Test starts on August 23.

Sri Lanka squad: Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis (Vice Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando

--IANS

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