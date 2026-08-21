Sunita Ahuja on why she withdrew divorce petition from Govinda: ‘Shaadi karne ke plan me the woh log’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The controversy around Govinda’s marriage seems to be getting murkier after Rakhi Sawant in public had a conversation with the star’s wife Sunita Ahuja, who revealed that she withdrew the divorce petition from Govinda as he was planning to marry Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The conversation came after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition and then made a shocking claim about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Rakhi, who was speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai. Rakhi put the call on speaker, letting out Sunita’s side of the story.

“Main theek hun beta tu kaisi hai. Mere support main tum sabko bolna chahiye; tumko sab maloom hai. Haan tujhe bolna chaahiye… Tune dekha nahi jo use airport pe legaya… Main itne din se chup thi na… Usko meri jagah dega.”

“(I’m fine, beta. How are you? You all should speak up in my support; you know everything. Yes, you should say something… Didn’t you see who took him to the airport? I had been quiet all these days, you know. He will give her my place.)”

In the conversation, Sunita shared that she decided to withdraw her divorce case because Govinda and Komal were reportedly planning to get married.

“Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke plan me the woh log,” Sunita said.

“(I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married.)”

Rakhi shared that she gives her full support to Sunita and said: “That’s good. Like I said, you did the right thing by withdrawing the case”.

She then asked Sunita to protect her financial interests and added: “Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani.”

“(Just focus on the ₹200 crore. Forget everything else. If some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please, do me a favor and get everything transferred to your name first.)”

--IANS

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