Neeraj set for Pathirage challenge: All you need to know about Lausanne Diamond League

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) After his silver-winning show at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, also known as Athletissima Friday.

The battle for a place in the 2026 Diamond League Final continues on Friday as a host of Olympic, world and newly crowned European champions descend on Lausanne for Athletissima.

South Asia’s two biggest stars will go head-to-head in the men’s javelin as India’s Neeraj Chopra takes on Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.

After winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last month, the Indian javelin throw ace will look to take the top spot at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Switzerland on Friday.

The upcoming athletics meet, also known as Athletissima, will mark Chopra's fourth appearance in Lausanne. The Lausanne Diamond League will also be Chopra’s third competitive outing of the 2026 athletics season.

The Sri Lankan’s 92.62m world lead in Rome in June has helped propel him to the top of the world rankings this season, and he has already booked his place in the final in Brussels.

Former Olympic and Diamond League champion Chopra, by contrast, is lagging behind in the standings and needs a big performance in Lausanne Meet, which is important in India's bid to climb the season-ending Diamond League Finals standings.

Neeraj will be competing in a stacked field similar to the Commonwealth Games 2026 along with European stars. The five javelin superstars who have claimed the last four Olympic and World Championship titles will all be at Athletissima on August 21 for a competition of exceptional quality.

The exceptional field highlights how the centre of gravity in world javelin has shifted towards the Indian subcontinent, with reigning Olympic champion Pakistan’s ArshadNadeem, India’s Chopra and Sri Lanka’s Pathirage, and towards the Caribbean, represented by Trinidad and Tobago’s Walcott and Grenada’s Peters.

The Lausanne crowd will have the opportunity to witness different schools of throwing and contrasting styles. Peters’ meeting record of 90.61m will be under serious threat.

Switzerland’s Simon Wieland, who continues to make impressive progress, has also been confirmed, along with the last two European champions, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Weber. World number two American Curtis Thompson will also be in contention for victory.

Five of these throwers, Neeraj, Arshad, Pathirage, Peters, and Walcott, competed in the CWG 2026 javelin final, with Pathirage winning the title with a massive throw of 89.75m in tough windy conditions.

Lausanne is the 12th leg of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League, which began in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 16 and ends at the two-day series final in Brussels on September 4-5.

As it stands ahead of Lausanne, a total of 72 athletes have already done enough to secure a place in the 2026 Wanda Diamond League Final. They include a number of Olympic and world champions, world record holders and reigning Diamond League champions.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw match at Lausanne Diamond League 2026

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw match at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 is scheduled to start at 11:52 PM IST.

Where to watch Lausanne Diamond League 2026 live in India

The Lausanne Diamond League 2026 will be available to watch on live streaming in India on the Diamond League’s official YouTube channel.

Indian viewers can watch the Lausanne Diamond League on Sports18, while live streaming has been available through JioCinema in India.

--IANS

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