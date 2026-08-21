Sebastian Ingrosso announced as second headliner for Sunburn Festival 2026 in India

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Sunburn Festival 2026 has announced Swedish House Mafia star Sebastian Ingrosso as its second headliner.

The announcement comes after American electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers were revealed as the festival’s first headliner.

Ingrosso will return to India more than a decade after his last performance in the country with Swedish House Mafia during their ‘One Last Tour’ at Sunburn Arena. He is set to headline the festival at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18 and 19, 2026.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Sebastian Ingrosso has been an influential force in electronic music and has built a deep connection with generations of dance music fans in India. His return to Sunburn marks the homecoming of an artist who has played a defining role in the evolution of global electronic music and whose association with Swedish House Mafia has made him a particularly significant name for Indian audiences.”

“We are thrilled to welcome him back to Sunburn Festival 2026, more than a decade after his last performance in India. We are building an edition that brings together globally influential artists and a new generation of fans, while continuing to strengthen Sunburn’s position as a platform for the world’s biggest electronic music experiences in India,” he added.

For Indian dance music fans, Sebastian Ingrosso’s return to the country marks a special moment. His popular tracks such as 'Reload,' ‘Calling (Lose My Mind),' ‘More Than You Know,' and ‘Sun Is Shining’ have been favourites among electronic music fans. His work with Swedish House Mafia on hits including ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ and ‘Save the World’ has also made him a familiar name in India’s electronic music scene.

Tickets for Sunburn Festival 2026 are available on BookMyShow.

For the unversed, Sunburn is one of Asia’s leading electronic dance music festivals and is also recognized as one of the world’s biggest music festivals. Launched in Goa in 2007 as a three-day event, it has since grown into a popular lifestyle brand that combines music, entertainment, unique experiences, and celebrations. Over the years, Sunburn has featured several leading international and Indian artists.

--IANS

ps/