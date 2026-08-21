Baloch group condemns Pakistani airstrikes in Balochistan, calls for international probe

Amsterdam, Aug 21 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest demonstration and rally in the Netherlands condemning the recent airstrikes by the Pakistan air force in Balochistan’s Surab district that reportedly killed more than 30 civilians, including women and children.

Addressing the rally, the BNM activists described the Surab attack as a severe “humanitarian tragedy” and criticised the international community's silence over what they described as the growing threats to civilian lives across Balochistan. They stressed that human rights conditions in the province have been deteriorating rapidly.

Expressing deep concern over civilian casualties, including women and children, the demonstrators urged international bodies to take immediate notice of the bombardment in Surab and bring those responsible to justice.

The incident took place in the early hours of August 12 when the Pakistani air force reportedly carried out indiscriminate bombardment in residential areas in the Gidar area of Surab, killing civilians and causing significant damage to properties.

“Participants appealed to the United Nations, the European Union, and global human rights organizations to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the Surab incident to establish the facts. They also called on Dutch civil society, political leaders, and European nations to pay attention to ongoing rights violations in Balochistan and advocate for the affected families,” the BNM stated.

The BNM activists reaffirmed their resolve to continue raising awareness across the Netherlands and other European nations, while calling for civilian protection and the restoration of human rights in Balochistan.

Earlier this week, the President of the Baloch American Congress, Tara Chand, wrote to US President Donald Trump seeking urgent intervention over Pakistani military airstrikes in Surab.

In his letter addressed to Trump, Chand wrote, “We respectfully urge your administration to investigate these serious allegations and determine whether any US-origin aircraft, weapons, drones, technology, components, or other military equipment were used in the reported operation.”

On behalf of the Baloch community, he also urged the American administration to investigate the reported airstrikes and civilian casualties in Surab, determine whether US-origin military equipment or technology was involved, and conduct appropriate end-use and compliance reviews of relevant US defence equipment supplied to Pakistan.

Chand further called on the American authorities to support an independent investigation and accountability for any violations of US law, arms-transfer conditions, or international humanitarian law as well as review relevant US military assistance or transfers if credible evidence establishes that such equipment was misused against Baloch civilians.

“Mr. President, a Baloch child’s life is as precious as the life of any child anywhere in the world. We are not asking the United States to prejudge the evidence—we are asking your Administration to establish the truth, protect civilians, and ensure accountability. We would welcome the opportunity to provide available documentation and meet with appropriate US officials regarding this urgent matter,” the letter mentioned.

--IANS

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