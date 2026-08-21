Divya Dutta urges compassion for stray dogs after emotional encounter on film set

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta shared an emotional experience involving a stray dog she encountered on a film set.

The incident left her reflecting on how stray animals are treated and prompted her to urge people to show them more kindness, compassion and understanding. Sharing the incident on Instagram, Divya recalled seeing the dog wandering around the set in search of food. She said the animal was often ignored or asked to leave.

Sharing her image, the ‘Veer Zara’ actress wrote, “She walked around on the set, looking for some food, ignored.or told...aie chal bahar....lovingly or otherwise...i came to touch up my makeup and she peeked through the door as if asking for permission, if she could come in...all i needed to say was Aaja..and she quietly walked in...unsure....'kuch khayegi", i asked..and she wagged her tail...and sat next to me...my man friday got her some food n milk...she was starving..she finished it in no time..didnt adk for more..just sat..safe in the room...everyone around in the room hada smile...” (sic)

“We shooo them away, beat them...get rid of them ??? Those who depend on us ??? Those who have all the rights to coexist with us..I used to be vry scared of strays but their constantly being targetted ,now i have started reaching out ....all they need is food n compassion. We cannot be so entitled to decide ki hamare sath kaun rahega aur kaun nahin...wo upar wale ka kaam hai..hamara kaam hai uski qayanat mei coexist karna....I still hava litlle smile on my face..and i hope someone today will make friends with her too.!!!bye little one..may you always find a safe space,” she added.

In the image, Divya Dutta could be seen sitting in her makeup room with the stray dog sitting beside her.

Last year, Divya Dutta opened up about her love for animals. A devoted pet parent, the actress shared a close bond with her canine companions. On International Dog Day, Divya shared a video on social media offering a glimpse of her fur babies and their adorable moments with her. Through the post, she also made a heartfelt appeal to show kindness and compassion towards stray dogs.

--IANS

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