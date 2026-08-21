‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ set to bring lord Jagannath’s divine world to the big screen on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The much-awaited animated film “Mahaprabhu Jagannath” is set to bring the divine world of Lord Jagannath to the big screen on August 28.

The film will arrive in cinemas on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Balram Jayanti, adding a spiritual touch to the festive celebrations. On Friday, the makers took to social media to announce the releaser date of the film.

Speaking about the release, Durga Prasad Dalai, producer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, said in a statement, “There are certain moments that feel like they have been decided for you. After everything this film has gone through, to finally see Mahaprabhu Jagannath reaching theatres on Raksha Bandhan and Balaram Jayanti feels like his blessing.”

“Balaram Jayanti is a deeply significant occasion. We have always wanted to make a film that allows children and families to experience the world of Mahaprabhu Jagannath together, and there could not be a more beautiful time for that journey to begin. We have done our part with complete faith and sincerity, and now we leave the film in Mahaprabhu’s hands.”

Balaram Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna, is observed on the full moon day of Shravan and holds deep religious and cultural significance. Rooted in spirituality and the age-old traditions associated with Mahaprabhu, the film’s release during this auspicious festive period adds a deeper significance to its theatrical debut.

Produced by ELE Animations, “Mahaprabhu Jagannath” is the first theatrical feature from the studio’s Sanatan Universe. Its soundtrack was released in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu, featuring voices including Atharva Bakshi, Aviral Kumar, and Abhay Jodhpurkar. The trailer was also unveiled by Pujya Shri Indresh Ji Upadhyaya Maharaj during his Bhagwat Katha in Cuttack, Odisha, in the presence of more than 10,000 devotees.

“Mahaprabhu Jagannath” will release in cinemas across India on August 28, 2026.

--IANS

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