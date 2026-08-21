Eijaz Khan says his ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’ character shares complex relationship with people around him

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Eijaz Khan, who will be seen essaying the role of a father in the upcoming show ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’, has shed light on his character in the show.

The actor has said that his character has his own ways of expressing his emotions, and there are many layers to his relationship with Leela and the people around him.

The show also stars Aastha Sharma and Mishkat Varma in the lead roles, alongside Mansi Salvi. The show explores loyalty, family bonds, belonging, and the emotional connections.

Talking about his part, Eijaz Khan, who plays Virendra Sehgal, said, “‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’ has been a very interesting experience for me, particularly because of the emotional complexity of my character. He is a father who has his own way of expressing love, and there are many layers to his relationship with Leela and the people around him. What makes the story special is that it explores emotions and relationships in a very human way. I have truly enjoyed discovering these nuances while shooting, and I am looking forward to seeing how audiences respond to the story”.

At the heart of the story is Leela, played by Aastha Sharma, a young girl who seemingly has all the materialistic wealth, yet deeply yearns for the one thing: her father’s love and acceptance. Making her feel emotionally lonely and incomplete.

Amid this emotional void, she finds comfort, understanding, and support in Ram, played by Mishkat Varma, who is her confidant, strongest pillar of support, punching bag, as well as partner in crime.

Unlike Leela, Ram comes from a close-knit and loving family where relationships are valued above everything else. While the two belong to completely different worlds, destiny repeatedly brings them together, creating a bond rooted in trust, care, and emotional healing. As their journey unfolds, Dilon Ki Ram Leela explores how love, compassion, and meaningful relationships can transform lives in the most unexpected ways.

Aastha Sharma, who plays Leela, said, “‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’ is very close to my heart because Leela is such an emotionally layered character. She may have everything around her, but what she truly longs for is love, acceptance, and a sense of belonging. What I love about her journey is the strength and innocence she carries despite everything she goes through. Playing Leela has been an incredibly fulfilling experience, and I hope audiences connect with her emotions and see a part of themselves in her journey”.

Mansi Salvi, who plays Vijaya, Leela’s bua, said, “Vijaya is a woman with strong emotions, strong opinions, and a deep sense of responsibility towards her family. What attracted me to the character was the emotional depth that lies beneath her strength. ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’ beautifully explores relationships within a family and the different ways in which people express love and concern. I am happy to be part of a story that is so rooted in emotions, and I hope audiences connect with its characters and relationships”.

‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’ is set to premiere on August 24, 2026 on Zee TV.

--IANS

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