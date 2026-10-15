EAM Jaishankar, UAE FM Al-Nahyan discuss bilateral ties, global issues

Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar embarked on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and met with his counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, as the leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and global issues.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "A warm and productive meeting with DPM & FM Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

The EAM arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and was welcomed by UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar joined Al-Nahyan, who is also serving as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, for the Raisina Dialogue's Middle East session on 'The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility' in Abu Dhabi.

During this, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors while also stressing the importance of multilateralism.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said that, during the meeting, it was underscored that it "is important to recognise the increasing pace of change in the global order. Reflects both long term trends and immediate shocks."

"Countries respond as per their specific situation. New partnerships and fresh options are inevitably explored in that pursuit," he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that the partnership involves "going beyond traditional comfort zones and developing sharper strategic awareness".

"The reform of multilateralism is urgent. It can be supported through stronger minilateralism," he added.

The EAM said that the India-UAE partnership of the last decade is a "great example of our two nations responding to the changing global environment".

EAM Jaishankar's visit to the country takes place as the situation in the entire region remains tense due to the ongoing conflicts in Iran and a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.

On Sunday, the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated that a total of 22 Indian crew members were rescued from crude oil tanker MT Gem No. 2, off the Ras Al Khaimah coast, after an accident.

"The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board. All crew members have been rescued and are safe. The Consulate is in touch with UAE authorities and is extending all possible assistance and support to the Indian seafarers," the Consulate General said on X.

Brave Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought against an attacking co-pilot in a Flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 people onboard, is also currently recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from his meeting with the UAE Minister, EAM Jaishankar also met his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

"Our ties, including in trade, tourism & education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture & people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," the EAM posted on X following the meeting.

--IANS

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