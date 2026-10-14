EAM Jaishankar to visit UAE, review progress of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 14-16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Wednesday evening.

"During the visit, EAM will hold bilateral meeting with his counterpart to review the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. EAM will also participate in discussions at the 2nd edition of Raisina Middle East event in Abu Dhabi," read a statement issued by the MEA.

EAM Jaishankar's visit to the country takes place as the situation in the entire region remains tense due to the ongoing conflicts in Iran and a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.

On Sunday, the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated that a total of 22 Indian crew members were rescued from crude oil tanker MT Gem No. 2, off the Ras Al Khaimah coast, after an accident.

"The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board. All crew members have been rescued and are safe. The Consulate is in touch with UAE authorities and is extending all possible assistance and support to the Indian seafarers,” the Consulate General said on X.

Brave Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, Smit Machchhar, who fought against an attacking co-pilot in a Flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 people onboard, is also currently recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Last week, the UAE bounced back as India’s key LPG supplier after having lost the top slot to the USA due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the continuing Middle East conflict.

Data compiled by maritime intelligence firm Kpler shows that the UAE accounted for 39 per cent of India’s LPG imports in September, up from 13 per cent in the previous month, overtaking the US, which had been the biggest supplier of the cooking gas over the previous six months.

The UAE supplied 547,000 tonnes of LPG, 182 per cent more than 193,000 tonnes in August, while the US was the second-largest supplier as its shipments fell 58 per cent from 323,000 tonnes in August. While the US accounted for 53 per cent of India’s total LPG imports in August, its share in September fell to 23 per cent.

India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, of which 90 per cent used to come from the Gulf countries via Hormuz.

--IANS

/as