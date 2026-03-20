EAM Jaishankar, South Korea's Vice FM discuss advancing special strategic partnership

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo in New Delhi on Friday, discussing ways to advance special strategic partnership.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo of ROK in New Delhi today. Was apprised of his discussions on further initiatives and proposals to advance our Special Strategic Partnership."

Park Yoon-joo also met Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran, in New Delhi and reviewed bilateral relationship. The two officials discussed various issues including trade and economy, shipbuilding and maritime growth, Artificial Intelligence (AI), critical minerals, semiconductors, sustainability and P2P ties.

"India - ROK Consultations: Charting a stronger future! Sh P Kumaran, Secretary (East) held consultations with Mr. Park Yoon-joo, First Vice Foreign Minister, MOFA, Republic of Korea today," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"They reviewed the overall bilateral relationship and discussed various issues including trade and economy, shipbuilding and maritime growth, Al, critical minerals, semiconductors, sustainability and P2P ties," he added.

India and South Korea established diplomatic ties in 1973. The two nations formed a “Strategic Partnership” in year 2010, which was elevated to “Special Strategic Partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to South Korea in 2015. Both countries commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

On March 10, EAM Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and discusse bilateral ties and the current situation in West Asia.

During the telephonic conversation, Cho Hyun noted that the two summits held last year, marking the 10th anniversary of the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership, had forged a special bond between the two leaders. He also called for this year's summit-level exchanges to elevate bilateral ties to a new level and produce tangible results that can contribute to the lives of the people, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated after the phone call.

EAM Jaishankar agreed with Cho's remarks and expressed India's willingness to further develop bilateral relations through active high-level exchanges this year, especially working together to expand strategic economic cooperation between two nations.

"The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and particularly discussed the situation in the Middle East, which has a significant impact on security and the economy worldwide. The two ministers agreed to maintain close communication in implementing national security measures in response to developments in the Middle East," read a statement issued by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar also posted on X, writing: "A good conversation with FM Cho Hyun of RoK. Discussed advancing our bilateral agenda. As also the situation in West Asia, including its energy implications."

--IANS

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