July 09, 2026 11:02 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Oman on fourth leg of six-nation visit

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Oman on fourth leg of six-nation visit

Muscat, July 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar arrived in Oman on Thursday after concluding his latest visit to Kuwait.

"Glad to arrive in Oman today. Appreciate the warm reception by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General of Oman's Foreign Ministry," EAM Jaishankar wrote on social media platform X.

On Wednesday, the EAM called on Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, thanking him for supporting the Indian community’s welfare and well-being while welcoming his vision for stronger and mutually beneficial India-Kuwait cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

"A pleasure to meet Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of Indian community. We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in times to come," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

Issues of defence industry cooperation and maritime security dominated EAM Jaishankar's meeting with Kuwait's Defence Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with members of the Indian community in Kuwait.

"External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community in Kuwait, sharing India's transformational journey and its growing global aspirations, while appreciating the community's invaluable contribution to strengthening the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Kuwait," the Embassy of India in Kuwait wrote on X.

"Appreciated meeting members of the Indian community in Kuwait. Their role in strengthening India-Kuwait friendship is well recognised. Value their experiences and suggestions. Thanked them for their many contributions," the EAM said.

The EAM will visit New York to launch on July 13, India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29.

He will then attend the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15.

--IANS

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