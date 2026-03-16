March 16, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar and EU chief discuss developments in West Asia, Ukraine

EAM Jaishankar and EU chief discuss developments in West Asia, Ukraine

Brussels, March 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Belgium on Monday, discussing developments in West Asia and Ukraine.

EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Leyen's insights on contemporary global developments.

"A pleasure to call on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this afternoon. Her highly successful State Visit to India this January marks a turning point in our ties. We are following up vigorously on it. Appreciate her insights on contemporary global developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

Ursula von der Leyen stated that India and European Union (EU) are focused on efficient implementation of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Security and Defence Partnership to deliver the people of two sides at an earliest.

In a post on X, Ursula von der Leyen stated, "Good meeting with S Jaishankar today. At the EU-India Summit in January, we concluded our Free Trade Agreement – the mother of all deals – and signed a Security and Defence Partnership."

"Now we are focused on efficient implementation, to deliver for the people of Europe and India as soon as possible. We also discussed developments in the Middle East and in Ukraine. De-escalation, stability and energy security are our shared objectives," she added.

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Belgium at the invitation of European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to interact with Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU Member States at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read: "During the visit, EAM will also hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union, and his counterparts from Belgium and other EU Member States. The visit of EAM coming soon after the historic 16th India-EU Summit is expected to further deepen India’s Strategic Partnership with the European Union."

On January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, stressing that the landmark partnership between two major economies will create new opportunities for businesses, consumers, and the skilled workforce.

--IANS

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