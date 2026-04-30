April 30, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Satya's 'Jetlee' trailer promises a funny film, wrapped in wit!

Satya's 'Jetlee' trailer promises a funny film, wrapped in wit! (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) The makers of director Ritesh Rana's upcoming action comedy, 'Jetlee', featuring actor Satya in the lead, on Thursday released a highly enjoyable pre-release trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Unlike the earlier promos that kept the story veiled, this release trailer finally lays out the core conflict. The narrative centres on Prajapathi, a conman who drains the savings of middle-class families before fleeing to Dubai. His escape triggers a government-led chase, with a secret agent assigned to capture him, a mission that explodes into chaos mid-flight.

Satya plays a character caught between seriousness and unexpected silliness, constantly turning tense moments into comic gold. Even in action-heavy sequences, he slips in wit that keeps the tone playful. A special bit where he imitates Megastar Chiranjeevi is sure to become a crowd favourite.

Rhea Singha makes her presence felt with a role that isn't just glamorous but also crucial to the unfolding drama. Ajay steps in as Prajapathi, bringing the right amount of menace, while Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha add layers of humour with their impeccable timing.

Ritesh Rana once again leans heavily into his offbeat style- dark comedy, exaggerated situations, and an unusually confined setting that turns the flight into a stage for madness.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as actor Satya is again teaming up with director Ritesh Rana for this film.

On the technical front, Suresh Sarangam’s visuals give the film a shadowy yet stylish texture, and Kaala Bhairava’s background score boosts both the tension and the laughs. The movie, which appears to be technically sleek, shows all indications of scoring high on entertainment value.

If the trailer is any indication, Jetlee is here to deliver a fun, frantic chase wrapped in wit. The movie is set for release on May 1.

--IANS

mkr/

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