Adani's ACC revenue rises over 18 pc to Rs 25,962 crore in FY26; EBITDA at Rs 2,950 crore

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) ACC Limited, part of the Adani Cement portfolio, on Thursday reported a strong financial performance for FY26 with revenue from operations rising 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 25,962 crore, while operating EBITDA stood at Rs 2,950 crore.

The company also achieved its highest-ever annual sales volume at 43.9 million tonnes, according to its stock exchange filing.

Commenting on the performance, ACC CEO Vinod Bahety said the company delivered sustained growth driven by premiumisation, improved utilisation, and disciplined execution, adding that ACC remains optimistic about improving performance through continued cost efficiency and operational integration in the coming quarters.

“Despite headwinds, we recorded a highest ever sales volume and revenue in the quarter,” Bahety stated.

In the March quarter (Q4 FY26), ACC posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 7,146 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year, driven by a richer product mix and higher share of premium cement.

Quarterly sales volume reached a record 11.9 million tonnes, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to the same period previous financial year.

The contribution of premium cement to trade sales rose to 45 per cent, up from 41 per cent a year ago.

The company’s ready-mix concrete (RMC) business also delivered strong growth, with volumes rising 33 per cent year-on-year to 1.14 million cubic metres in the quarter.

EBITDA from the segment surged 79 per cent to Rs 102 crore, it said in its filing.

Capacity utilisation improved sequentially by around 9 per cent to approximately 80 per cent.

Profit after tax for FY26 rose to Rs 1,304 crore from Rs 1,187 crore in the previous financial year.

“During FY25, reported profitability included one time income of Rs 637 crore related to excise duty exemption at the Gagal plant, along with other exceptional items largely concentrated in Q4 FY25, which resulted in a higher reported base,” it said.

The company highlighted that ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia led to higher fuel and logistics costs, along with supply constraints and currency depreciation, which impacted margins during the quarter.

These pressures are expected to persist in the first half of FY27. In response, ACC is focusing on cost optimisation through fuel mix adjustments, increased use of renewable energy, and improved logistics efficiency.

On the operational front, ACC continues to maintain a debt-free balance sheet with a net worth of Rs 20,554 crore and cash reserves of Rs 918 crore.

It also retained top-tier credit ratings of AAA/A1+ from CRISIL and CARE, providing a strong foundation for future expansion.

--IANS

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