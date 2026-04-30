April 30, 2026 8:10 PM हिंदी

Putin to decide ceasefire dates for Victory Day: Kremlin

Putin to decide ceasefire dates for Victory Day: Kremlin (File Image)

Moscow, April 30 (IANS) Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is going to decide the dates and timings of the ceasefire with Ukraine for the 'Victory Day' celebrated on May 9, the Kremlin spokesman stated on Thursday.

Victory Day is celebrated annually on May 9, which marks the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, commemorating the Soviet victory.

Putin announced his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the Victory Day celebrations during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Trump supported the initiative, Russia's Tass news agency reported.

"As for the Kyiv regime, we have not yet heard a reaction to this," said Presidential spokesperson Dimitry Peskov while addressing media in Moscow on Thursday.

"Of course, one telephone conversation can hardly improve the situation in the world, because, unfortunately, the concentration of conflicts is so great and the consequences of a whole series of conflicts for the international situation, for the international economy, are so serious that, of course, it is very difficult to stop these trends in an instant," Peskov said regarding the conversation between Putin and Trump.

During the phone call, Trump and Putin agreed to continue mediation in resolving the conflict, but there are no dates set for new negotiations or visits by authorised representatives, he added.

According to the report, Putin did not invite Trump to the Victory Day parade on May 9.

The press secretary also stated that Russia considers the ownership of the Donbas and Novorossiya regions, while Kyiv currently holds a different view.

Peskov also commented on the current situation in Mali while referring to a statement made by a representative of the Azawad Liberation Front that the Tuareg rebels' goal is to force Russia to leave Mali.

"Russia will continue, including in Mali, the fight against extremism, terrorism, and other negative manifestations," said Peskov.

–IANS

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Putin to decide ceasefire dates for Victory Day: Kremlin (File Image)

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