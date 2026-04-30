Rs 1,349cr released to industrial beneficiaries in Guj through e-payment drive

Gandhinagar, April 30 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Thursday disbursed Rs 1,349.50 crore to 11,029 beneficiaries across industrial sectors through a single digital transaction, as part of efforts to improve the speed and transparency of financial assistance.

The transfer was carried out under the “Single Click Payment Programme” organised at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Surat, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The initiative, led by the state’s Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department, aims to ensure timely delivery of support to beneficiaries through a streamlined and technology-driven process.

According to official details, Rs 299.75 crore was disbursed to 7,495 beneficiaries under various MSME schemes, while Rs 538.76 crore was provided to 3,423 beneficiaries under textile schemes.

In addition, Rs 510.99 crore was allocated to 111 beneficiaries in the large industries category.

The entire amount was transferred directly into bank accounts via e-payment in a single instance.

Sanghavi said the programme reflects ongoing efforts to simplify procedures and strengthen efficiency in the disbursal system.

“Efforts have been made to make the process more efficient, simple and technology-driven so that beneficiaries of various industrial and MSME schemes receive timely assistance,” he said.

He added that such measures are being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with a focus on improving administrative processes linked to industrial support schemes.

The government said the initiative forms part of its broader approach to promote industrial development, encourage investment, expand production and generate employment in the state.

It also noted that multiple incentive schemes are being implemented to strengthen the MSME sector.

The VGRC-South Gujarat will take place on May 1 and 2 at AURO University in Surat, focusing on Gujarat’s industrial advancement and infrastructure development.

Alongside the conference, a Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition will run from May 1 to 5, incorporating a vendor development programme and an international reverse buyer-seller meet designed to facilitate direct engagement between local businesses and overseas buyers.

Officials said the platform will also support structured discussions on sectoral challenges and investment opportunities, with outcomes expected to be carried forward to the next Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

--IANS

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