'Do mastane' Aparshakti Khurana & Paresh Rawal enjoy a fun bike ride

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana took off for a fun bike ride with veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Thursday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Aparshakti dropped a video montage of himself making the most of their bike ride with Paresh Rawal.

What made the video even more fun was the fact that the background score for the clip was the "Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane" track from Paresh Rawal's cult classic "Andaaz Apna Apna", starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon.

He even captioned the post as "do mastane chale zindagi banane (sic)" followed by a face savoring food and a white heart emoji.

It must be noted that Aparshakti and Paresh will soon be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming comedy entertainer, "Badtameez Gill".

Made under the direction of Navjot Gulati, the project also stars Vaani Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary in significant roles, along with others.

Backed under the banner of Saga Films, the release date for "Badtameez Gill" has not been announced till now.

In another update, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently recalled her first meeting with Aparshakti.

Farah visited Aparshakti’s Mumbai residence for her popular cooking vlogs.

During the visit, Farah recalled the first time she met Aparshakti.

The two first met when Aparshakti was working as a radio jockey. Farah revealed that she met the 'Dangal' actor during the promotions of her movie "Om Shanti Om", starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Farah disclosed that when she first met Aparshakti, she had her doubts about his transition from being an RJ to acting.

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker said, “Jab yeh filmon mein aa raha tha, mujhe laga tha RJ kaise hi aayega, but he’s done so well yaar. Not only that, he has become such a good actor too (When he was entering films, I was not sure how a radio jockey would manage, but he has done really well. Not only that, he has also become such a good actor),” she said.

--IANS

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