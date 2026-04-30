April 30, 2026 8:10 PM हिंदी

No politics, only progress: SLC interim chief Wickramaratne outlines grassroots-to-governance overhaul

No politics, only progress: SLC interim chief Wickramaratne outlines grassroots-to-governance overhaul

Colombo, April 30 (IANS) Newly-appointed interim chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket, Eran Wickramaratne, has asserted that the ongoing administrative overhaul is aimed purely at revitalising the sport across all levels, dismissing any notion of political interference following the resignation of the previous board led by Shammi Silva.

Wickramaratne, a former Member of Parliament and investment banker, assumed charge at SLC headquarters after being appointed by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage to lead the newly formed interim committee tasked with stabilising and reforming the governing body.

“We are here mainly tasked with how to develop the cricket sport in the country from the very school periphery to the clubs extending to the district level as well as women’s cricket, where we intend to give our full backing towards that end,” he said in an SLC release.

The interim setup marks a significant restructuring at SLC following the collective resignation of Silva and his executive committee amid growing criticism over governance issues, financial concerns, and a dip in the national team’s performances. Sri Lanka’s early exit from the recent T20 World Cup, which they co-hosted, is widely seen as a key factor prompting the change.

Clarifying the mandate of the committee, Wickramaratne emphasised that the focus remains strictly on fulfilling assigned responsibilities rather than pursuing individual agendas.

“We have not come to do what we want to do, but to essentially do what we have been assigned to do, principally run the administration and what happens on the cricket field,” he told the media.

The interim panel includes several prominent cricketing and administrative figures, such as former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Roshan Mahanama, along with former opener Sidath Wettimuny, alongside professionals from finance, law, and governance. Wickramaratne highlighted the collective expertise within the group as a key strength.

Commenting that the team entrusted to him was solid, with cricket-savvy personnel from Kumar Sangakkara to Sidath Wettimuny and Roshan Mahanama, Wickramaratne beamed that the gamut covered highly qualified professionals from administration to finance and law.

The shake-up comes after a turbulent period for Sri Lanka Cricket, including a 2023 ICC suspension and the relocation of the Under-19 World Cup, which raised concerns about governance standards. The current transition will be closely watched by the International Cricket Council, particularly in determining whether the changes constitute administrative reform or political involvement.

Outlining the broader vision, Wickramaratne stressed that the committee’s responsibility extends beyond short-term management to the implementation of structural changes within the sport.

Further elaborating on the Transformation Committee’s role, its Chairman said, “The Transformation Committee’s task is to create a meaningful change in respect of the game of cricket from the constitution downwards to the cricket field.”

--IANS

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