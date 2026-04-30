Large-scale deployment gives Adani Group global edge in clean energy transition: Jeffrey Sachs

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs has praised the clean energy push of the Adani Group -- highlighting how large-scale deployment can create a decisive advantage in the global transition to green technologies.

At the Resilient Futures Summit 2026, Sachs said that one of the key lessons from the rollout of new technologies is the power of scale, noting that companies like Adani Group are able to drive down costs and build expertise through rapid and extensive deployment.

“Such an approach not only helps create national champions but can also position firms as global leaders in emerging sectors like renewable energy,” he added.

However, he cautioned that while individual players and countries like India are making progress, the global response to climate change remains inadequate.

Sachs pointed out that despite over three decades of discussions on decarbonisation, most countries still lack a clear and actionable strategy.

He warned that the world has already reached around 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, with the pace of temperature rise accelerating, potentially pushing global temperatures close to 1.8-1.9 degrees Celsius by the mid-2030s.

Referring to India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Sachs said the country has an advantage in thinking ahead but must translate that vision into concrete planning across sectors such as energy, education, infrastructure, and transport.

He emphasised the need to prepare for a future where the world could be at or above two degrees Celsius of warming, which would pose significant challenges but can still be managed with the right policies.

He also underscored the importance of institutions like NITI Aayog as central planning hubs that can guide long-term strategy through data, technology insights, and policy coordination.

“While large corporations like Adani will play a crucial role in driving investments and innovation, a strong national framework is essential to align efforts,” Sachs said.

Looking ahead, Sachs expressed confidence in India’s global rise, projecting that the country could become the world’s second-largest economy by 2047 and eventually the largest in the decades beyond.

He urged India to take on a leadership role not just domestically but globally, advocating for cooperation among major powers rather than conflict.

--IANS

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