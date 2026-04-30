‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard announces new album

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Actor Finn Wolfhard, who is known for his work on the superhit streaming series ‘Stranger Things’, is set to release his 2nd solo album this summer.

The Stranger Things star, 23, dropped debut LP Happy Birthday in 2025 before touring the US and embarking on dates across the UK and Europe, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Now, he has announced plans for his sophomore record Fire From The Hip, which will be released on July 10. It's said the collection, spearheaded by lead single I'll Let You Finish, will push his indie-rock roots into a more dynamic direction.

Finn recorded the songs in February, and the tracks he laid down will explore themes of cultural memory, humour and reflection.

As per ‘Female First UK’, he was inspired by The Rolling Stones records Exile on Main Street and Beggars Banquet, as well as other pivotal rock and roll from the '60s and '70s. Meanwhile, he has tried to embrace mor nostalgia and collaboration than he did on Happy Birthday.

He said in a statement, “I grew up in such an incredible time for pop culture, of course my music is influenced by these events I lived through. I’ll never forget recording this album. It was such a special experience being surrounded by some of my closest friends, whose support meant a lot to me. They brought so many incredible ideas to the table and their creativity helped shape the record”.

Finn, who previously fronted Calpurnia and played in indie-rock duo The Aubreys, has credited The Beatles with sparking his passion for music.

Last year, he told NME, “They’re the whole reason I got into music, and acting too, because with A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, that was like a switch in my head, ‘Oh, you can make music and be funny and be in movies’”.

At the end of 2025, Finn brought things full circle as he directed the first ever music video for late Fab Four legend George Harrison's song Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth). He teamed up with a group of Canadian artistes on the new stop-motion clip for the 1973 hit, and it took the work of 20 artists to build the project by hand. The ambitious production was spearheaded by Toronto's Nobody Told Me Studios in collaboration with Tye Down Pictures.

Finn, who portrayed Mike Wheeler on hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, revealed at the time how meaningful the project was to him, describing the collaboration as a career highlight.

He said, “To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honour”.

--IANS

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