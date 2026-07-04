July 04, 2026 3:24 PM हिंदी

e-Jagriti platform digitises entire lifecycle of consumer complaint: PM Modi

e-Jagriti platform digitises entire lifecycle of consumer complaint: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the e-Jagriti platform addresses multiple challenges by digitising the entire lifecycle of a consumer complaint.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared an article written by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on the e-Jagriti platform of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

“He notes that, following extensive consultations with stakeholders, e-Jagriti has been refined, placing consumer justice among the sectors undergoing structural digital reform,” PM Modi remarked.

Joshi writes in his article that “consumers transact across e-commerce platforms, digital payment systems and online marketplaces at an unprecedented scale. The traditional consumer justice ecosystem—physical filings, manual scrutiny, fragmented software platforms and in-person hearings-was increasingly becoming inadequate”.

Ensuring consumer rights in the digital age required more than legislative reforms; it demanded a complete transformation in the way justice itself was delivered, he adds.

Launched on January 1, 2025, e-Jagriti has unified four legacy applications OCMS, e-Daakhil, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) CMS and CONFONET into a single AI-enabled, paperless platform. Since its launch, the platform has facilitated filing of more than 2.29 lakh consumer cases and disposal of over 2.07 lakh cases, achieving an overall disposal rate of 90.75 per cent while enabling consumers to access justice from anywhere in India and abroad.

The platform has enabled Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to access consumer justice without returning to India.

During Financial Year (FY) 2025-26, consumer commissions registered significant improvements in performance with over 1.65 lakh cases and more than 1.52 lakh cases being disposed. The disposal rate increased to 92.3 per cent, compared to 89.47 per cent in FY 2024-25.

Even during the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26 (January–March 2026), consumer commissions maintained strong performance, disposing of 34,600 cases against 38,944 filings, achieving a disposal rate of 88.84 per cent, higher than the corresponding quarter of FY 2024-25, according to an earlier statement.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Sonakshi Sinha remembers wedding day when Azaan & Gayatri Mantra echoed together

Sonakshi Sinha remembers wedding day with Zaheer Iqbal when Azaan & Gayatri Mantra echoed together

Terry Phelan (Terry Phelan Instagram)

FIFA WC: 'Winning mentality will make the difference,' says Phelan ahead of round of 16 matches

Aditya Narayan reveals how classic music influenced his passion for singing

Aditya Narayan reveals how classic music influenced his passion for singing

When Vidya Balan revealed how her mother reacted to her doing 'Hum Paanch'

When Vidya Balan revealed how her mother reacted to her doing 'Hum Paanch'

Record defence exports proof of global confidence in ‘Make in India’ platforms: Rajnath Singh

Record defence exports proof of global confidence in ‘Make in India’ platforms: Rajnath Singh

Shruti Haasan reveals Sridevi is her all-time favourite Tamil actress

Shruti Haasan reveals Sridevi is her all-time favourite Tamil actress

Rights body says blasphemy charges being misused against minorities in Bangladesh

Rights body says blasphemy charges being misused against minorities in Bangladesh

Toyota cites fuel contamination in viral Innova Hycross video, says E20 not at fault

Toyota cites fuel contamination in viral Innova Hycross video, says E20 not at fault

Huma Qureshi reveals why ‘Baby Do Die Do’ has been a journey she will never forget

Huma Qureshi reveals why ‘Baby Do Die Do’ has been a journey she will never forget

FM Sitharaman explains how India managed economic fallout from West Asia crisis

FM Sitharaman explains how India managed economic fallout from West Asia crisis