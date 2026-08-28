Dwayne Johnson shares his fast-digesting pre-workout rice hack

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed a simple twist to his pre-workout routine, swapping his usual Cream of Rice for blended jasmine rice mixed with protein powder.

The star and fitness enthusiast said the combination helps him feel ready by the time he begins his first working set, while also sharing details of his intra-workout shake.

He shared a video of himself making a pre-workout using protein powder, 5 grams cooked jasmine rice, frozen blueberries, stevia and ice.

Johnson captioned the clip: “Not reinventing the wheel here, but started blending my rice with my protein powder for a fast digesting pre workout.”

“Usually I do the old school Cream of Rice (orange box) which has always been the staple but this blended jasmine rice change up works great too. By the time I get to my first round of working sets I’m ready to go. Good to add to your rotation, give it a shot and lemme know,” Johnson mentioned.

He added: “(my intra shake I sip on throughout my training is usually 50g dextrin carbs + 1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt + EAAs + 275-300mgs caffeine + 10g creatine) See ya in the Iron Paradise.”

Johnson’s latest release is the live-action of Moana. The film stars Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement and Catherine Laga'aia.

Moana follows a spirited Polynesian village chief's daughter who is chosen by the ocean to restore a mystical relic to the goddess Te Fiti. To save her dying island, she sets sail to track down the exiled demigod Maui, learn the ancient art of wayfinding, and lift a dark curse.

He will next be seen in 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

--IANS

dc/