Dwayne Johnson reveals losing over 22 kilos in a year: I’ve never felt better

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has opened up about his fitness transformation for his upcoming role in Benny Safdie’s ‘Lizard Music’, revealing that he shed approximately over 22 kilos (50 lbs) over nearly a year, dropping from 127.9 kilos (282 lbs) during ‘The Smashing Machine’ to 106.5 kilos (235 lbs).

Johnson took to Instagram , where he shared details in a video about shedding his weight and the diet he has taken. The star said that he appreciates everybody's questions about his training, diet, macros, conditioning, maintaining conditioning, and overall endurance training now that he has dropped this weight.

He said that he wanted to give himself time and and after Smashing Machine he had to go directly into filming live-action Moana.

“I had two weeks, three weeks I think and you know any other scenario I would have dropped the weight because it's a lot of weight to carry on your joints on your system. It's hard and plus I was injured on the Smashing Machine.”

Johnson sustained injuries.

“I had injured my calf and my elbow, and so I had to go right into live-action Moana and shoot that. I had to maintain that weight because Maui, as you guys know, is a big, chunky, hunky guy, and I couldn't lose weight because I only had three weeks.”

Johnson added: “So I had to maintain it because I got somewhat—first, I got a somewhat angular face, and I got a big head, circumference-wise. More brain, they say, when you have a big head. Well, at least I say that. So I had to maintain that, and then I had to carry that weight for another three and a half to four months.”

The star said was about eight, eight and a half months total of carrying a lot of weight, and it took its toll.

"I knew that I had to prepare for my next film, this one with Benny Safdie. It's called Lizard Music, where I play an older gentleman, and I had to lose about 50 pounds. So I took my time. I took about a year to drop the weight, and trial and error and trial and error.”

The star worked with with phenomenal, a few Olympic coaches and a few pro athletes.

“And so now, at 235, I like maintaining this weight. I'll keep it here for a little bit, and maybe after this shoot I'll maybe come up, maybe five pounds or so.”

The actor cardio fasted and train fasted.

Johnson in the caption section mentioned: “Thanks for all the cool questions lately about my training/diet/conditioning and why I slimmed down for my current role I’m filming now (Benny Safdie’s Lizard Music).”

He added: “I took almost a year to lose approximately 50lbs - from stepping on set to film, “The Smashing Machine” weighing 282lbs, to my current weight today - 235lbs. Last time I was this weight, was my freshman football season at University of Miami. I was a little “light in the ass”, for a defensively tackle, but still a monster.”

Johnson says he has never felt better.

“At this current weight and body composition, I’ve never felt better - strength, endurance, cardiovascular, metabolic health, inflammation, joints, insulin sensitivity, stress hormones, immune function, incredible pumps etc.”

He added: “I wanted to take my time, drop the weight in a smart, wise and healthy way - nothing extreme. I also focus on partitioning my carbs strictly around my training and tapering off from there. What’s also made a HUGE impact in my progress was completely cutting out all refined sugars. For an athlete who was constantly battling a calorie surplus this move was transformative. Also keeping fat on the lower side as well. 50-60g daily. Appreciate all your great questions, hope this insight is helpful for your own journey. you vs. you.”

--IANS

dc/