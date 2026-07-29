Duleep Trophy 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead East Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named vice-captain

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) East Zone on Wednesday named a strong 15-member squad for the 2026 Duleep Trophy, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan appointed captain and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named his deputy for the tournament, which begins on August 23.

The squad combines experience and youth. Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami is back to strengthen the pace attack alongside Mukesh Kumar. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Anukul Roy also contribute to the batting and all-round departments.

Kishan enters the tournament after a strong performance in India's recent white-ball series against Zimbabwe. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter delivered several aggressive innings at the top of the order, giving India quick starts. His recent form and leadership experience made him the top choice to lead the East Zone side.

All eyes will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is rising quickly in Indian cricket after a breakthrough season. The young player recently stood out during India's series against Zimbabwe, showing impressive calm against international bowling while maintaining the strong form he has shown over the past year.

The batting unit also includes Sudip Kumar Gharami, Virat Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Subhranshu Senapati, Denish Das, and Shikhar Mohan. Kumar Kushagra will serve as another wicketkeeping option.

Shami brings valuable experience to the bowling attack as he returns to domestic cricket. He will be backed by Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Anukul Roy likely to play important all-round roles.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Denish Das and Abhijit Sarkar.

Stand-by: Ayush Loharuka, Sridam Paul, Sambit S. Baral, Sharandeep Singh, Swastik Samal

--IANS

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