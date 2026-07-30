July 30, 2026 12:38 PM हिंदी

'Drishyam' actress Esther Anil on travelling to six countries on her own: My heart is so full!

'Drishyam' actress Esther Anil on travelling to six countries on her own: My heart is so full! (Photo Credit: Esther Anil/Instagram)

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Esther Anil, who is best known for playing the role of the younger daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in his blockbuster franchise 'Drishyam', has now penned a note of joy to express her satisfaction at having travelled to six countries on her own.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures from her most recent trip to Kenya, Esther Anil wrote, "My heart is so full. Six countries, all on my own. Kenya, This time. Kenya, you magic of a place. The memories I’ll carry long after I’ve left. Making me only wanna come back for more."

The young actress, who recently graduated in International Development from the London School of Economics, further wrote, "Making new friends, discovering new places, random smiles and somewhere along the way, befriending myself a little more with every journey."

Esther Anil had, only a few months ago, penned a note in which she had pointed out how the 'Drishyam' franchise had changed her life even more than it had changed her journey in cinema.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the immensely popular franchise, a few hours before the third instalment of the film, 'Drishyam 3', was to hit screens, Esther Anil had said, "I started as a child actor in 2010, doing films here and there, learning as I went. And then, in 2013, my life changed forever. 'Drishyam' happened."

She went on to say, "That film changed everything. It took me to audiences across India and opened doors I never even dreamt of. Maybe, in many ways, it changed my life even more than it changed my journey in cinema."

"And now, years later, Drishyam 3 is only a few hours away," she said and added,

"There are a million things I'm feeling right now, the hype, the excitement, the wishes, the jitters... but right now, more than anything else, I just want to be grateful. Grateful for that fateful night we met Jeethu Uncle, who saw me as the right fit to play Lalettan's daughter. Grateful for the luck, the timing, and all the choices other people made that somehow shaped my path."

-IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

US lawmakers ask Apple to drop plans to source chips from Chinese suppliers

US lawmakers ask Apple to drop plans to source chips from Chinese suppliers

When Seema Biswas revealed she became possessive after reading the script for 'Bandit Queen’

When Seema Biswas revealed she became possessive after reading the script for 'Bandit Queen’

Jan Aushadhi nutraceuticals improve affordability of health supplements for Indian families

Jan Aushadhi nutraceuticals improve affordability of health supplements for Indian families

UK lawmakers seek independent probe into human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in PoK

UK lawmakers seek independent probe into human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in PoK

CWG 2026: Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates Gavit, Mohammed Basil on 1-2 finish

CWG 2026: Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates Gavit, Mohammed Basil on 1-2 finish

Sudesh Bhosale recalls a special moment from his stage performance with Amitabh Bachchan

Sudesh Bhosale recalls a special moment from his stage performance with Amitabh Bachchan

'I don't want to give up bowling just yet': Sciver-Brunt targets all-round return after injury

‘I don't want to give up the bowling just yet’: Sciver-Brunt targets all-round return after calf injury

Nine killed after armed assailants target police checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Ld)

Nine killed after armed assailants target police checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Ld)

Subhash Ghai celebrates decades of blockbusters, says 'new passion indicates new direction'

Subhash Ghai celebrates decades of blockbusters, says 'new passion indicates new direction'

'Drishyam' actress Esther Anil on travelling to six countries on her own: My heart is so full! (Photo Credit: Esther Anil/Instagram)

'Drishyam' actress Esther Anil on travelling to six countries on her own: My heart is so full!