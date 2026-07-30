'Drishyam' actress Esther Anil on travelling to six countries on her own: My heart is so full!

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Esther Anil, who is best known for playing the role of the younger daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in his blockbuster franchise 'Drishyam', has now penned a note of joy to express her satisfaction at having travelled to six countries on her own.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures from her most recent trip to Kenya, Esther Anil wrote, "My heart is so full. Six countries, all on my own. Kenya, This time. Kenya, you magic of a place. The memories I’ll carry long after I’ve left. Making me only wanna come back for more."

The young actress, who recently graduated in International Development from the London School of Economics, further wrote, "Making new friends, discovering new places, random smiles and somewhere along the way, befriending myself a little more with every journey."

Esther Anil had, only a few months ago, penned a note in which she had pointed out how the 'Drishyam' franchise had changed her life even more than it had changed her journey in cinema.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the immensely popular franchise, a few hours before the third instalment of the film, 'Drishyam 3', was to hit screens, Esther Anil had said, "I started as a child actor in 2010, doing films here and there, learning as I went. And then, in 2013, my life changed forever. 'Drishyam' happened."

She went on to say, "That film changed everything. It took me to audiences across India and opened doors I never even dreamt of. Maybe, in many ways, it changed my life even more than it changed my journey in cinema."

"And now, years later, Drishyam 3 is only a few hours away," she said and added,

"There are a million things I'm feeling right now, the hype, the excitement, the wishes, the jitters... but right now, more than anything else, I just want to be grateful. Grateful for that fateful night we met Jeethu Uncle, who saw me as the right fit to play Lalettan's daughter. Grateful for the luck, the timing, and all the choices other people made that somehow shaped my path."

-IANS

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