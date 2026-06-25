June 25, 2026 10:42 AM हिंदी

Drew Barrymore celebrates decades-long friendship with Cameron Diaz: She’s been there for me

Drew Barrymore celebrates decades-long friendship with Cameron Diaz: She’s been there for me

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has revealed that her superstar friend Cameron Diaz has been her best friend since they were teenagers and went on to call their friendship the reason behind her message of celebrating the people who truly matter.

Barrymore shared a message on her Instagram caption, which read: “Who has been there for you? Let’s show people the love they deserve!! Hey @camerondiaz, I love you.”

She shared three pictures with Diaz, with the text overlays that read: “Cameron and I have been best friends since we were teenagers”, “She's been there for me in good and bad times” and “That’s my why”.

Barrymore and Diaz have co-starred in two major feature films together. The best friends have worked in movies such as Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Talking about Barrymore, she rose to prominence as a child star in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She established herself as a Hollywood leading actress with roles in Firestarter, Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Scream, Ever After, Never Been Kissed, Charlie’s Angels, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

She has starred with Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended.

She was last seen in “The Stand In” in 2020, a romantic comedy film directed by Jamie Babbit, written by Sam Bain. It also stars Michael Zegen, T.J. Miller and Holland Taylor. It was released on December 11, 2020.

She will next be seen in Influenced by Rachel Israel. It also stars Kargman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Biggs, David Krumholtz, Christine Taylor, Jessica Capshaw and Justin Bartha.

Meanwhile, Diaz’s output of romantic comedies in the late 1990s and early 2000s established her as a prominent sex symbol.

She made her film debut at age 21 in the comedy The Mask. She was then seen in films such as My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, Any Given Sunday, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York, In Her Shoes, The Holiday, What Happens in Vegas, Knight and Day, The Green Hornet, Bad Teacher and Back in Action.

--IANS

dc/

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