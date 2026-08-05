DPL 2026: Dhull's century powers Central Delhi to dominant win over Purani Dilli

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Central Delhi Kings continued their impressive run in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Purani Dilli 6 in a rain-curtailed 15-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, riding on a sensational unbeaten century from captain Yash Dhull.

Asked to bat first, Purani Dilli 6 endured a difficult start as Central Delhi Kings' pace attack struck early. Money Grewal was the chief destroyer, dismantling the top order with a disciplined spell that left the batting side struggling at 55/5 in the ninth over. His incisive bowling ensured Purani Dilli 6 remained under pressure for the majority of the innings.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Rohan Rathi and Ashwini Chillar steadied the innings with an important sixth-wicket partnership. The pair added 85 runs to revive the innings after the early collapse and gave their side a fighting chance.

Rathi took the aggressive approach, smashing 46 runs from just 21 deliveries with a series of attacking strokes that shifted the momentum briefly in Purani Dilli 6's favour. Chillar played the supporting role to perfection, remaining composed throughout his 38-run knock off 29 balls and ensuring the partnership flourished. Thanks to their rescue act, Purani Dilli 6 recovered to post a competitive total of 140/7 from their allotted 15 overs.

Money Grewal finished as the standout bowler for Central Delhi Kings, returning impressive figures of 3/22 from his three overs. Gavnish Khurana also played a key role in restricting the opposition, claiming 2/22 while maintaining pressure during the middle overs.

Chasing a target of 141, Central Delhi Kings produced a batting display of the highest quality. Opening the innings, Yash Dhull dominated the Purani Dilli 6 bowling attack from the outset and never allowed the required run rate to become an issue.

The right-hander produced a flawless innings, bringing up a spectacular unbeaten century in just 47 deliveries. Mixing elegant strokeplay with clean hitting, Dhull found boundaries consistently and ensured there were no hiccups in the chase.

Supported by his batting partner, Dhull guided Central Delhi Kings to the target with remarkable ease as they sealed a comprehensive nine-wicket victory well inside the allotted overs.

--IANS

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