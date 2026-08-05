Hull City sign Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis on five year deal

Hull, Aug 5 (IANS) Hull City have completed the signing of Greece international goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis from Olympiacos for an undisclosed club-record fee, with the highly rated shot-stopper signing a five-year contract that will keep him at the Championship club until the summer of 2031.

The 23-year-old arrives after establishing himself as one of the standout goalkeepers in Greek football. A product of Olympiacos' academy, Tzolakis made his senior debut in March 2020 and went on to make 131 appearances for the club, keeping 64 clean sheets during a trophy-laden spell.

During his time with Olympiacos, Tzolakis won four Greek Super League titles, the Greek Football Cup and the Greek Super Cup. He was also part of the side that created history by becoming the first Greek club to win a major European trophy after lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2023-24 season.

The goalkeeper played a decisive role in that triumph, saving three penalties in the quarterfinal shootout against Fenerbahce before producing another outstanding display to keep a clean sheet in the final against Fiorentina.

Tzolakis enjoyed an exceptional 2024-25 campaign, earning the Greek Super League's Player of the Season and Goalkeeper of the Season awards. He was also named in the league's Team of the Season and voted Olympiacos' Player of the Year after a series of commanding performances.

Last season, the Chania-born goalkeeper featured in every league match for Olympiacos and made nine appearances in the UEFA Champions League. Across all competitions, he registered 23 clean sheets in 43 matches, underlining his consistency between the posts.

On the international stage, Tzolakis has earned nine caps for Greece since making his senior debut against Malta in June 2024. He featured in the country's successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and most recently represented Greece in an international fixture against Sweden in June.

Speaking after completing the move, Tzolakis expressed his excitement about beginning a new chapter in English football.

"I am very happy to be here. It's a big honour to join Hull City, and I am ready for a new chapter in my career," he said.

The goalkeeper added that he had received a warm welcome from his new teammates and coaching staff during the club's pre-season tour in Türkiye.

Reflecting on his ambitions, Tzolakis said his successful spell with Olympiacos had prepared him for the challenge ahead.

"I will give everything I have every single day in training to help our team achieve its goals. I know Hull have passionate supporters and I can't wait to play for them," he said.

--IANS

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